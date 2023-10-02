Govt plans to build bridge over Sangu River in Ctg







Although it flows through several areas of Chattogram , this river separates Chandanish upazila from Satkania upazila.



Chattogram -Bandarban highway is close to Chandanish but not easily accessible due river crossing at Satkania, Lohagra upazila.

The project has been proposed to be implemented by December 2027. If the bridge is constructed, an alternative route to Satkania-Lohgra along with the Chattogram -Bandarban highway will be created from Chandanish. It will reduce about 18 km travel distance for residents of the upazila.



The Project Evaluation Committee (PEC) meeting was held on September 24. KM Fazlul Haque, Member of Agriculture, Water Resources and Rural Institutions Division of the Planning Commission presided over it.



He said, if implemented this bridge will improve rural areas communication in Chandanish Upazila by quick transportation of agricultural products. The civic amenities of the city will be extended to villages through the development of rural connectivity.



According to the project proposal, Chandanish Upazila is an important town in Chattogram district. The Chattogram -Cox's Bazar highway is running over Chandanish Upazila.



The proposed bridge will establish alternative road connectivity with a large part of Chandanish upazila with Bandarban district.



It will connect Chandanish via Chattogram -Bandarban highway and Satkania, Lohagara upazila. This will affect the economic growth and social mobility of the area.



The project is initially included in red list as the length of the bridge including the viaduct is overwhelmingly lengthy.



After completing EIA of such projects, the permission of the Environment Division must be obtained before starting construction.Therefore, a new DPP should be formulated with the permission of the Division of Environment.



The Planning Commission moreover said the height and design of the bridge can be incorporated in the DPP as per navigation clearance of BIWTA. Tk 2 crore have been proposed for 48 months in the outsourcing service sector for implementation of the project.



The Planning Commission is of the view that it is necessary to have the salary and allowances of manpower in the DPP for the recommendation of the Manpower Committee of the Finance Division along with information on outsourcing services and personnel or employees' positions and numbers. The Planning Commission says expenses need to be reduced rationally.



