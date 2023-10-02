Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 2 October, 2023, 8:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Govt plans to build bridge over Sangu River in Ctg

Published : Monday, 2 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Mizanur Rahman

The government has taken an initiative to build a bridge over Sangu River to establish easier link with Chandnaish upazila in Chattogram district. A project has been submitted to the Planning Commission in this regard at a cost of Tk 298 crore.

Although it flows through several areas of Chattogram , this river separates Chandanish upazila from Satkania upazila.

Chattogram -Bandarban highway is close to Chandanish but not easily accessible due river crossing at Satkania, Lohagra upazila.

The project has been proposed to be implemented by December 2027. If the bridge is constructed, an alternative route to Satkania-Lohgra along with the Chattogram -Bandarban highway will be created from Chandanish. It will reduce about 18 km travel distance for residents of the upazila.

The Project Evaluation Committee (PEC) meeting was held on September 24. KM Fazlul Haque, Member of Agriculture, Water Resources and Rural Institutions Division of the Planning Commission presided over it.

He said, if implemented this bridge will improve rural areas communication in Chandanish Upazila by quick transportation of agricultural products. The civic amenities of the city will be extended to villages through the development of rural connectivity.

According to the project proposal, Chandanish Upazila is an important town in Chattogram  district. The Chattogram -Cox's Bazar highway is running over Chandanish Upazila.

The proposed bridge will establish alternative road connectivity with a large part of Chandanish upazila with Bandarban district.

It will connect Chandanish via Chattogram -Bandarban highway and Satkania, Lohagara upazila. This will affect the economic growth and social mobility of the area.

The project is initially included in red list as the length of the bridge including the viaduct is overwhelmingly lengthy.

After completing EIA of such projects, the permission of the Environment Division must be obtained before starting construction.Therefore, a new DPP should be formulated with the permission of the Division of Environment.

The Planning Commission moreover said the height and design of the bridge can be incorporated in the DPP as per navigation clearance of BIWTA.  Tk 2 crore have been proposed for 48 months in the outsourcing service sector for implementation of the project.

The Planning Commission is of the view that it is necessary to have the salary and allowances of manpower in the DPP for the recommendation of the Manpower Committee of the Finance Division along with information on outsourcing services and personnel or employees' positions and numbers. The Planning Commission says expenses need to be reduced rationally.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Bangladesh financial sector facing challenges, BIBM confce told
Stocks fall on selling pressure
Action plan stressed to involve media as tourism stakeholder
BD, India start talks for free trade agreement
Sheikh Mujib Industry Award 2022 to be conferred tomorrow
Dhaka for collaboration between Bangladesh, Barcelona ports
GP Accelerator launches regional design bootcamp
Marico's campus race over The Wall gets huge response


Latest News
Export earnings notches 10.37% growth in Sept
World Habitat Day Monday
Youth dies from electrocution in Satkhira
79 institutions fined for selling products at higher prices
Nasrul seeks tech cooperation for renewable energy expansion
Child drowns in Dinajpur pond
Pacers will be factors for good or bad: Mashrafe
TCB's 201 tonnes of onion imported from India thru' Benapole land port
Warsaw 'biggest' rally draws 'a million' anti-govt protesters
Bangladesh Men's, Women's Kabaddi team to start 19th Asian Games campaign on Monday
Most Read News
Forward exchange of Dollar is a good initiative
US Congress avoids govt shutdown in last-minute deal
Law Ministry said 'no' on Khaleda Zia's treatment abroad
Want to take the challenge to hold free, fair elections: CEC
Man hacked dead by younger brother in Laxmipur
BCL leaders among nine made accused over attack on Bernicat
Comprehensive efforts needed to protect shrimp workers' rights: Deputy Speaker
Father hacks daughter to death in Chuadanga
Govt taking preparations to hold fair polls, Quader to Japanese Ambassador
Couple, their son found slaughtered at Savar flat
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft