S Arabia projects 2024 budget deficit at 1.9pc of GDP







The Saudi finance ministry projected total expenditures for fiscal 2024, which is identical to a calendar year in the kingdom, at 1,251 billion Saudi Riyals (about 333.5 billion U.S. dollars), and 1,172 billion riyals in revenues.



The projection is based on the government's fiscal objectives to expand strategic spending at the sectoral and regional levels, broaden and diversify the economic base, as well as improve public services, among others, the ministry said in the pre-budget statement.

The kingdom is estimated to have a 2-percent deficit of its GDP, totaling 82 billion riyals, for 2023, according to the statement.



Saudi Minister of Finance Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan said that the government will continue implementing fiscal and economic structural reforms to help develop and diversify the Saudi economy, according to the Saudi Press Agency.



Saudi Arabia usually approves its budget in the fourth quarter of every year, said the ministry's statement. �Xinhua



