Pakistan eyes $11b aid from China, S Arabia amid crunch







This was part of a detailed policy statement issued by caretaker Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar before the Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue, presided over by Senator Saleem Mandviwalla in Islamabad on Thursday.



Dr Akhtar also talked about partially transferring the Benazir Income Support Programme to provinces under an IMF requirement. She lamented that exporters were still seeking subsidies despite economic challenges and strongly ruled out the possibility of such freebies.

She said the government was currently working on an economic revival plan that would be presented to the caretaker prime minister shortly and shared with the Senate Standing Committee on Finance.



She said the caretaker government had a limited scope to undertake deep-rooted structural reforms but promised to deliver on reforms that were part of the IMF programme to ensure the disbursement of a $700 million loan instalment. Talks with the IMF would begin by the end of October in this regard.



The finance minister said it was the government's priority to deliver on the Fund programme to ensure economic stability and continuity.



On the external financing gap, Dr Akhtar said the country's financing needs were still higher, but with the joint efforts of all stakeholders, the government would be able to secure disbursements from the project pipeline and also revive some policy-based financing from multilaterals.



External flows would improve with the $700m flows from the IMF. For net bilateral financing of $11bn, China and Saudi Arabia had been requested along with a request for a Saudi oil facility, she said.



"To meet the external financing requirements, we are working to secure concessional funding from multilaterals (World Bank, Asian Development Bank, Islamic Development Bank) of $6.3bn," she said in her written statement, adding that the IMF had already approved $3bn and bilateral assistance of around $10bn was also expected.



She explained that under the current IMF loan deal, the authorities were committed to increasing State Bank's reserves to $9bn (2.3 months of import cover) shortly and to $12bn (three months of import cover) by June 2024 based on higher official inflows and pick-up in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).



At the same time, Dr Akhtar warned that a "key risk to external stability comes from the rise in international commodity prices", as Brent crude oil prices have jumped to $95 per barrel in September, an increase of 27pc from $74 per barrel in June. �Dawn



