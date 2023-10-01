Govt to take steps to get WHO nod for dengue vaccine: Zahid







"The authority has been working to complete the trial and necessary examination of the vaccine. After completion of all procedures, the government will take necessary steps to get the approval of the World Health Organisation (WHO) for vaccination," he said while talking to media at his residence in Garpara under Manikganj sadar.



ICDDR,B, and the Larner College of Medicine at the University of Vermont (UVM), jointly conducted a trial of dengue vaccine for the first time in Bangladesh.

ICDDR,B, and the Larner College of Medicine at the University of Vermont (UVM), are the first to study a promising tetravalent dengue vaccine in dengue-endemic Bangladesh, the ICDDR'B sources said.



Their work, evaluating the single-dose tetravalent dengue vaccine candidate TV005, demonstrated safety and immune responsiveness in children and adults, they said, adding the accompanying study was recently published in the journal The Lancet Infectious Diseases.



Senior scientist of ICDDR'B Rashidul Haque said "The development of an effective and tetravalent dengue vaccine is a high priority for the large population of Bangladesh, which is now having increasingly severe dengue outbreaks."



"We are proud to participate in the evaluation of the TV005 vaccine in the Bangladeshi population and hope that our work will accelerate the development of dengue vaccines for our country," he added.



The TV005 vaccine is the only single dose tetravalent dengue vaccine, which is an important feature of this vaccine," another scientist, Beth Kirkpatrick, who led the UVM team, said, adding it also appears to prompt immune responses to all four of the dengue serotypes, which is important for any tetravalent dengue vaccine."



Maleque said Bangladesh has made impressive success in different key areas of the health sector, which was lauded globally.



"We have got global attention for outstanding success in eliminating different killer disease, including tuberculosis," he added.



Referring to the global recognition of community clinics, the health minister said "Different healthcare issues and concepts, particularly community clinics, the brainchild of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, were discussed and lauded at the general assembly of the United Nations this month."



Bangladesh was badly affected by dengue disease this year, he said, adding the government is working sincerely to deal with the dengue outbreak as a record number of both dengue positive cases and deaths have so far been reported.



He, however, claimed that the infection rate of dengue is declining in many parts of the country, including Dhaka city.



