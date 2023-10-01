Video
Borrower kills lender for demanding loaned money

Lower court awards death HC acquits Chamber Court stays

Published : Sunday, 1 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Muhammad Yeasin

Abdul Malek took a loan from his friend Rubel in 2009 and bought a cow. When Rubel wanted him to return the loaned money, Malek decided to kill Rubel.

As per plan, Malek committed the murder and concealed the body of the victim. As he had nothing to defend himself with he confessed to the murder and had to face the trial proceedings.

The trial court sentenced him to death in connection with the murder case. After six years in the condemned cell, he was acquitted by the High Court verdict. However, after 12 days of the High Court verdict, the Chamber Judge of the Appellate Division  stayed the HC verdict, according to a case detail revealed by the Attorney General's office.

Both the victim and the murderer lived in Shibganj of Chapainawabganj. On the day of the killing incident on September 4 in 2009, Rubel went to a neighbouring village responding to a call from Malek.

 He never returned home. Victim's father Tobjul went to Malek several times in search of his son, but Malek avoided him saying that he did not know anything about his son's whereabouts.

On October 10 of that year, Tobjul went to Malek again and threatened to go to a Kaviraj to try to find  the truth behind missing of Rubel, if he did not find his son himself. Fearing this, Malek told his uncle Rafiq about the murder.

On receiving the information, the police arrested Malek and Rubel's skeleton was recovered from a canal as per his testimony. On the same day, Tobjul filed a murder case with Shibganj Police Station.

In his confessional statement, Malek told the court under section 164 of CrPC that he gave a loan of Tk 11,000 to Rubel in August 2008 before Rubel went to Dubai. When Rubel returned home in April 2009, Malek asked for the money back and received his loaned money and Tk 15,000 in excess from Rubel in order to buy a cow.

Two days after he bought a cow, Rubel asked for a refund of Tk 15,000 since he did not have the amount with him he decided to kill Rubel. Malek called him from home and took him to a nearby sugarcane field and killed him. He buried the body in the field.

After a month and two days, Malek went there and collected the bones of Rubel's skull, hands and feet in sacks and threw them one kilometer away in the Chohar Bridge canal. Later the police recovered those from there as shown by Malek.

After concluding trial proceedings, the court of Chapainawabganj on September 25 in 2017 sentenced the only accused Malek to death. After the verdict, he was sent to the condemned cell.

The lower court sent the death reference to the High Court for its confirmation and filed a jail appeal and a regular appeal challenging the verdict.

On September 13, after concluding hearing on the death reference and appeal, the HC bench comprising Justice SM Emdadul Haque and Justice Bashir Ullah dismissed the death reference and allowed the appeal of the accused and acquitted him.

Advocate SM Mahbubul Islam appeared for Malek while Assistant Attorney General Zahid Ahmed Hiru represented the State in the court proceedings.

Talking to this Correspondent, the State lawyer said the appellant lawyer pointed out about the delay in filing the case saying that the case was filed after one month and six days of the incident. The DNA test was not done to verify whether the body belonged to Rubel or not, according to the defence lawyer's submission.

"I opposed the argument and pointed out that the accused had voluntarily confessed. The prosecution urged the court to uphold the lower court verdict," Hiru added.

However, the Chamber Judge of the Appellate Division Justice M Enayetur Rahim stayed the High Court verdict on September 25 following an appeal made by the State for staying the operation of the HC verdict.

Deputy Attorney General Sarwar Hossain Bappi, who represented the State before the Chamber Court, said the Chamber Judge stayed the High Court verdict of acquittal as the matter was unusual.

However, the Chamber Court ordered the jail authorities to shift  the accused from the condemned cell to a normal cell, Bappi added.



Borrower kills lender for demanding loaned money
