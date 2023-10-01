Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 1 October, 2023, 2:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Addl IGP Habibur takes over as DMP Commissioner

Published : Sunday, 1 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Staff Correspondent

Addl IGP Habibur takes over as DMP Commissioner

Addl IGP Habibur takes over as DMP Commissioner

Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Habibur Rahman has taken the charge as the 36th Commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) at an handing-over ceremony at the DMP Headquarters on Saturday.

The outgoing Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq formally handed over the charge to Habibur, after receiving a heartfelt farewell from officers at the DMP Headquarters, said a press release.

Habibur Rahman was the chief of the Tourist Police before taking charge as the DMP Commissioner.

Outgoing DMP commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq was given a farewell by police personnel as he went on leave on retirement after serving the police force for long 32 years and 8 months.

Habibur Rahman, son of Abdul Ali Molla and Mosammat Rabeya Begum, was born on January 1, 1967 at village Chandra Dighalia in Gopalganj district. After passing the SSC from SM Model High School, he passed HSC from Govt Bangabandhu University College in Gopalganj. Later, he completed Master's degree from the Institute of Education and Research at Dhaka University.

Passing the 17th BCS examination, he joined the Bangladesh Police as assistant police super.

Habibur served as Deputy Commissioner at the DMP Headquarters, Superintendent of Dhaka district police, and Deputy Inspector General of Dhaka range. Besides, he held several other important posts at Police Headquarters, according to the DMP.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


New York flooded by heavy rains, subway partly paralyzed
Govt to take steps to get WHO nod for dengue vaccine: Zahid
Borrower kills lender for demanding loaned money
Addl IGP Habibur takes over as DMP Commissioner
Govt fixed prices still elusive
Dengue: 14 die, 2,425 more hospitalised in 24hrs
BD gets berth in IAEA Board of Governors
No logic behind US visa sanction: PM


Latest News
Jubo league leader among 2 killed in Habiganj clash
Afghanistan closes embassy in India
Want to take the challenge of holding free, fair elections: CEC
US Asst Secy of State Rena Bitter in Dhaka
Missing farmer's body recovered from Natore pond
BCL leaders among nine made accused over attack on Bernicat
Man hacked dead by younger brother in Laxmipur
At least nine killed in Zimbabwe gold mine collapse
Khulna fuel traders go on indefinite strike, supply cut off in 15 districts
Man held with 17-kg hemp in Kurigram
Most Read News
PM expects Bangladesh will show better performance in WC
Brahmanbaria MP Abdus Sattar passes away
Khaleda Zia has to go to jail again if wants to go abroad, PM to VOA
Anticipation
Forward exchange of Dollar is a good initiative
Invest in girls’ rights to combat gender inequity
National Daughters Day celebrated in Rajbari
Laxmipur-3 MP Shajahan Kamal passes away
President mourns death of MP Abdus Sattar
New York flooded by heavy rains, subway partly paralyzed
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft