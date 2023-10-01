

Addl IGP Habibur takes over as DMP Commissioner



The outgoing Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq formally handed over the charge to Habibur, after receiving a heartfelt farewell from officers at the DMP Headquarters, said a press release.



Habibur Rahman was the chief of the Tourist Police before taking charge as the DMP Commissioner.

Outgoing DMP commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq was given a farewell by police personnel as he went on leave on retirement after serving the police force for long 32 years and 8 months.



Habibur Rahman, son of Abdul Ali Molla and Mosammat Rabeya Begum, was born on January 1, 1967 at village Chandra Dighalia in Gopalganj district. After passing the SSC from SM Model High School, he passed HSC from Govt Bangabandhu University College in Gopalganj. Later, he completed Master's degree from the Institute of Education and Research at Dhaka University.



Passing the 17th BCS examination, he joined the Bangladesh Police as assistant police super.



Habibur served as Deputy Commissioner at the DMP Headquarters, Superintendent of Dhaka district police, and Deputy Inspector General of Dhaka range. Besides, he held several other important posts at Police Headquarters, according to the DMP.



