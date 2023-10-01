Govt fixed prices still elusive







As a result, daily necessities have become unaffordable to low income people.



Taking the advantage of import suspension from India for only two days, green chilli is being sold by retailers in kitchen markets at Tk260 to Tk280 per kg and at Tk220 to Tk240 per kg in the wholesale markets.

Under pressure of price inflation, the middle class has to count the cost of consumption, including most of the vegetables.



Fish became expensive including pangash and tilapia.



During visits to kitchen markets in the capital this correspondent found that almost every product was being sold at high prices.



The price of pulses has increased again. The price of coarse lentils has increased by Tk 5 to Tk 10 per kg and is currently sold at Tk 115 to Tk 120 per kg.



According to Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) report prices increased by 16.22 per cent in the last one month.



The price of poor people's anchor pulses is sky high.



At kitchen markets, onion, potatoes and eggs continue to be sold at higher prices, ignoring the prices fixed by the government on September 13.



The government fixed potato price at Tk 35 to Tk 36 per kg, but it costs Tk 50 to Tk 60 per kg.



Onion price was fixed at Tk 64 to Tk 65 per kg, it sells for up to Tk 80 per kg.



The price of eggs has decreased slightly after import permits were issued by the authorities. But still the retail price of eggs is higher than the price fixed by the government.



Retailers are supposed to sell four eggs for Tk 48, but four eggs cost Tk 52 at retail outlets.



Private firm employee Anisur Rahman told the Daily Observer, prices of onion, garlic, ginger, potato, lentil, fish, meat, egg is not decreasing.



The government fixed prices, allowed imports, still there is no good news in the market for the consumers.



Md Masud said, "Poor people like us cannot buy vegetables, lentil, cooking oil or onion."



Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) President Golam Rahman said, "It is difficult to control the market by fixing the prices in the free market economy. No matter how much the price is fixed, if the supply of the product is not enough, it will not be effective. It has to be seen whether there is enough supply to meet the demand."



He also said that the government has allowed the import of eggs to control the market. This is fine as a warning to price manipulators. But remember, import is never a sustainable solution. Production should be increased in the country. Also there should be close market monitoring at every stage.



As meat prices are skyrocketing, many rely on broiler chicken. Its price is now Tk 180 to Tk 185 per kg, beef costs Tk 800 per kg and mutton Tk 1,100 per kg. Cock chickens are being sold at Tk 320, cocks at Tk 300, local chicken at Tk 520 and layers at Tk 350.



Eggs became costlier, a dozen red eggs are being sold at Tk 155 to Tk 160, duck eggs are sold at Tk 220.



On the other hand, the fish market has become very expensive. The price of pangas has increased to Tk 220 per kg. A couple of months ago pangas cost between Tk 170 and Tk 180 per kg.



One kg of cultivated shing (depending on size) costs Tk 300 to Tk 600, rohu, katla and mrigel fish price has increased to Tk 350 to Tk 450 per kg (depending on size).

Pangash and tilapia costs Tk 190 to Tk 220.



Besides, hilsa is being sold at Tk 1,400 to Tk 1,600 per kg (depending on size). Tk 600 per kg for small hilsa weighing less than 400 grams.



Binjil is being sold at Tk 80 per kg and round brinjil at Tk 120 per kg. Apart from this, bitter gourd costs Tk 80 per kg, dhundal --Tk 80 per kg, snake gourd (Chichinga) --Tk 70 per kg and kachurmukhi -- Tk 80 per kg.



One kg of ginger costs Tk 260 and one kg of garlic -- Tk 400 per kg.



