BD gets berth in IAEA Board of Governors

Bangladesh has been elected as a member of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for the third time since it joined the 177-nation global organization in 1972.The election was held in the 67th General Confe-rence of the IAEA in Vienna from September 25 to 29, Science and Technology Minister Architect Yafes Osman led the Bangladesh delegation to this conference.The Board is one of the two governance organs of the IAEA which oversees the organization routinely and reports to the General Conference.Bangladesh will be representing the geographic region of Middle East and South Asia, comprising 15 countries, in the 35- member Board of Governors.IAEA is helping Bangladesh to ensure safety, security and safeguard issues related to the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant besides knowledge and technology transfer in other areas of peaceful uses of the nuclear energy including food security, health and nutrition, and pollution reduction.In his statement in the General Conference, the Minister reiterated Bangladesh's deep commitment to the peaceful use of nuclear energy for the development and welfare of her people.He also reflected that as a member of the Board, Bangladesh would promote the realization of the full potential of nuclear energy for its uses of green growth and global poverty reduction including attaining the SDGs.