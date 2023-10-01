No logic behind US visa sanction: PM







"We have ensured a proper environment for elections through movement, struggle. People are conscious about their right to franchise. We've done this. Now I don't see any logic behind this sudden sanction," she said in an interview with the Bangla service of Voice of America (VoA) aired on Saturday.



"Today they (US) are imposing sanctions, may impose more sanctions in future�it is up to them. The rights of our country's people---their voting right, fundamental rights and rights to live--we have ensured all those," she said responding to a question on the US sanction and Bangladesh government's efforts to strengthen friendly relations with the US.

The prime minister, now on a visit to the US, responded to a number of questions on US Visa sanction, human rights, Khaleda's treatment abroad, caretaker government, the constitution and other issues.



Hasina said there is no problem if the US prevents the people's entry to the country as there are sufficient employment opportunities in Bangladesh now.



Pointing to human rights violation allegations she said members of law enforcement agencies whether it is RAB or police, are tried in Bangladesh according to the existing law if anyone does anything wrong. "No one is spared in the trial."



"If they talk about human rights or voting rights, we, the Awami League has fought for the right to vote, the people of our country shed blood to establish their right to vote. We have taken all the necessary measures to ensure a fair and free election," she said.



Narrating the development of the country, the prime minister said Bangladesh has now changed a lot in between 2099 and 2023."It has not been in its previous state. There is no famine in Bangladesh. The unemployment rate has reduced, it now stands at 3 percent."



"People now can eat whatever they want. Bangladesh is now digitalised. People have internet access.



The country has been brought under wifi connection. Electricity is available at each house, roads and other infrastructures have been developed so that people can earn their livelihood, prioritizing vocational education. We have been working for the country," she said.



"The people of our country are now more conscious about voting right. We had a demand for a fair and neutral election and we have established it through movements," she added.



Prime Minister has ruled out a return to the repealed caretaker government system as the constitution was amended in line with a higher court verdict.



"People have the sole right to vote. Whoever is elected by the people will form the government. There is no way to go back to it (caretaker government system)," she said in the interview.



When asked about the possibility of taking initiative for amending the constitution and forming a caretaker government or discussion with the opposition alliance, she said, "Election is people's right. When an emergency was declared in 2007, the High Court delivered a verdict that an unelected government would never come to power. Power will be handed over to an elected government�. according to the verdict of the High Court. The constitution was amended after the verdict."



"Now, how can we annul the verdict of the High Court? Or amend the constitution? And why will we do that? We had a lot of bitter experiences. In the history of our country, we've seen martial law, military dictatorship, and farcical election under them, or under caretaker government."



Mentioning that the BNP was once against the caretaker government Hasina said, "When we protested against the BNP's vote rigging then BNP leader (Khaleda Zia) said that no one is neutral other than children and the insane. They said this, they were against this."



"The constitution was amended based on the verdict of the High Court. They used to protest against it, and now that they are demanding the same thing, there is no guarantee of what they will do in the future," she said.



Moreover, the caretaker government system was abolished because of BNP, said Hasina adding that they wanted to form a government of their choice, raising the judge's age for that, making fake voter lists, and committing a lot of terrible crimes. But none of it worked because people did not accept it.



About the 2008 election, the PM said, "The country witnessed elections under a caretaker government in 2008. They committed a lot of dreadful crimes during their tenure from 2001-2006, and an emergency situation was declared and the caretaker government took over power. They did not hold any elections for two years and filed false cases against us," she said.



In the 2008 election, the BNP-led 20-party alliance got only 29 seats in parliament and got another one in the re-election, said the prime minister." So, this is their reality even under a caretaker government. That is why they boycotted the 2014 election and resorted to arson�they burnt over 3000 people to death. They carried out mayhem and arson attacks in 500 vote centres and schools. They boycotted the election."



"Now that they are suddenly demanding a caretaker government, why? And the question is who is their leader? Who (the people) will vote for? People want to see leadership�. They have no good leader to lead the country," she continued.



"Bangladesh is in a stable condition now� after the 2008 national election several efforts were made to make the country unstable. Bangladesh has overcome those and now has achieved the status of a developing country. We need an elected government to make this effective," she added. �UNB

