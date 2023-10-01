Khaleda has to return to jail first before taking  treatment abroad, PM tells VOA  







She said this during an interview with the Bangla service of Voice of America (VoA) aired on Saturday.

The prime minister, now on a visit to the US, responded to a number of questions on US Visa sanction, human rights, Khaleda's treatment abroad, caretaker government, the constitution and other issues.





"If they want to apply, they have to go to the court and take court permission. We have no authority over work of the judiciary," she stated.



"But yes, we have suspended her jail term, given permission to stay at home. And she is taking treatment now in the most expensive hospital in Bangladesh. If they need to go abroad, the permission to stay at home would first need to be revoked, she will need to return to prison again, and court. Only after obtaining court permission could she travel abroad," she said. �UNB



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's jail term suspension will have to be revoked first and she needs to go to jail again if she wants to go abroad for treatment.She said this during an interview with the Bangla service of Voice of America (VoA) aired on Saturday.The prime minister, now on a visit to the US, responded to a number of questions on US Visa sanction, human rights, Khaleda's treatment abroad, caretaker government, the constitution and other issues.When asked about the possibility of reconsidering the decision to send Khaleda abroad for improved medical care, she said, "My question is, which country in the world can send a convicted criminal abroad for better treatment? Will any country allow it?""If they want to apply, they have to go to the court and take court permission. We have no authority over work of the judiciary," she stated."But yes, we have suspended her jail term, given permission to stay at home. And she is taking treatment now in the most expensive hospital in Bangladesh. If they need to go abroad, the permission to stay at home would first need to be revoked, she will need to return to prison again, and court. Only after obtaining court permission could she travel abroad," she said. �UNB