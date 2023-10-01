|
5 held with firearms in city
Published : Sunday, 1 October, 2023
Police arrested five people along with firearms from Badda area in the capital on Friday night.
The arrested are Md Bashir, Md Nur Alam Ani, Md Sumon alias Teli Sumon, SM Aminul Haque Selim, and Md Monwar Hossain Babu.
During preliminary interrogation, the arrested people admitted that they used to occupy land in different areas of the city at gunpoint.
A case was filed against them with the police station under the Arms Act, the OC added.