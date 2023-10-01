FM condoles US Senator Feinstein's death







Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has extended his heartfelt condolences, on the demise of Senator Dianne Feinstein of California, to the bereaved family members and the people of Feinstein's constituency.Senator Feinstein, the longest-serving woman in the history of the US Senate, was an institution herself who served the people of her constituency for the past 30 years, a Foreign Ministry release said on Saturday.Her trailblazing work in legislative actions on global warming, violence against women, outlawing enhanced interrogation techniques, and banning or limiting sales of assault weapons for public safety will be remembered as her contributions to society, Dr Momen said.Recalling his interaction with Senator Feinstein, Dr Momen said, "I found her to be passionate about defending what she believed in. Bangladesh found a friend in her during difficult times. May her soul rest in peace."