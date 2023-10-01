

Ex-minister Shajahan Kamal no more



He breathed his last at 3:19 am on Saturday while undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in the capital, his younger brother and Pro- Vice Chancellor of Dhaka University Prof ASM Maksud Kamal confirmed the matter.



President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of former minister Shajahan Kamal. In their respective condolence messages, they prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family members.

The first namaz-e-janaza for Shajahan Kamal was held at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad at 11:00am, and he was laid to rest at the family graveyard after a second janaza followed by Asr prayer at Sadar upazila in of Lakshmipur.



He is survived by his wife, a son, three daughters, relatives and a host of admirers.



Valiant Freedom Fighter Shajahan Kamal was elected MP from Lakshmipur-3 constituency in 1973, 2014 and 2018 elections with the boat symbol. He served as minister for aviation and tourism for around one year after winning the 2018 election.



