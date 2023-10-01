Video
Comprehensive efforts needed to protect shrimp workers' rights: Deputy Speaker

Published : Sunday, 1 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Deputy Speaker Md Shamsul Haque Tuku on Saturday urged the government, owners and workers to work together to resolve the problems of women workers in the shrimp industry.

"If the owners don't see the interests of the workers, the workers will also not see the interests of the owners. So, along with the government, the industry owners, and shrimp workers have to work together to solve the problems by applying right strategies," he said, at a national dialogue on 'Position of Women Workers in Shrimp Industry: Reality and Actions'.

Non-government development organisation 'LEDARS (Local Environment Development an Agricultural Research Society)' organised the dialogue at the Members of Parliament  Club at Jatiya Sangsad chaired by Nikhil Chandra Bhadra, Coordinator of the Sundarbans and Coastal Protection Movement.

Deputy Minister of Environment Forest and Climate Change Habibun Nahar, MP, Member of Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Labour and Employment Begum Shamsun Nahar MP, were present as special guests. Executive Director of LEDARS Mohan Kumar Mondal presented the keynote paper.

Coordinator of Waterkeepers-Bangladesh Sharif Jamil, Assistant Professor of Shere Bangla Agricultural University Mir Mohammad Ali, Project officer of Ministry of Women and Child Affairs Halima Begum, former President of Dhaka Reporters Unity Rafiqul Islam Azad, Oxfam representative Shahajadi Begum, joint secretary of Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon (BAPA) Aminur Rasul Babul, also spoke, among others.



