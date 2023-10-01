Video
Sunday, 1 October, 2023, 2:05 PM
Abdus Sattar MP passes away

Published : Sunday, 1 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Staff Correspondent

Former State Minister for Law and Member of Parliament (MP) from Brahmanbaria-2 (Sarail-Ashuganj) Abdus Sattar Bhuiya passed away at a private hospital in the capital early Saturday at the age of 84.

He breathed his last at 3:00 am while undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka, his son Mainul Hasan Tushar confirmed.

He had reportedly been battling kidney disease for long. He was admitted to Evercare Hospital a week ago due to deterioration in his physical condition.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Abdus Sattar Bhuiya. In a condolence message, the head of state prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family.

In 1979, Abdus Sattar Bhuiya was elected as an independent candidate from the then Comilla-1 constituency and later secured victories from Brahmanbaria-2 in the 1991 and 1996 elections as a BNP candidate. In the 2001 election, he served as state minister for law, fisheries and land under the four-party coalition government.

Despite a period of political inactivity after the 2008 election, he staged a successful comeback in the 2018 polls as a BNP-nominated MP.



