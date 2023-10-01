There are legal complications: Home boss





Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Saturday said there are legal complications regarding allowing BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia to be taken abroad for treatment.The home minister came up with the remark in response to reporters' queries after the opening session of the two-day representatives' conference of the district and service association leaders of IDEB held at the Institute of Diploma Engineers Bangladesh (IDEB) building in Dhaka.The home minister said that Khaleda Zia was convicted in several cases and she had been in jail. But following the appeal of her relatives, the prime minister suspended her sentence and arranged treatment at home.