Khaledas Treatment Abroad
There are legal complications: Home boss
Published : Sunday, 1 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM Count : 65
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Saturday said there are legal complications regarding allowing BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia to be taken abroad for treatment.
The home minister came up with the remark in response to reporters' queries after the opening session of the two-day representatives' conference of the district and service association leaders of IDEB held at the Institute of Diploma Engineers Bangladesh (IDEB) building in Dhaka.