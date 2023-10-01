Video
There is no corruption case against Khaleda: Fakhrul

Published : Sunday, 1 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

There is no corruption case against Khaleda: Fakhrul

There is no corruption case against Khaleda: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said on Saturday that, there is no corruption case against BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina told lies about Khaleda Zia her to the Voice of America, Fakhrul said at the 'National Workers Convention' organised by Jatiyatabadi Sramik Dal and Sammilita Sramik Parishad at Motijheel in the capita.

Fakhrul said, "World civilization was developed by  workers. In last 52 years, workers contributed to 80 per cent achievements of Bangladesh. Our economy still depends on those working overseas and garments laborer brothers and sisters."

He said, "Today the entire nation is under the rule of thugs, fascists and monster government. Those who are in power illegally today were never elected by people. In two consecutive elections, they seized power by stealing votes."

Fakhrul said that, today the people of the country have taken to the streets on the single demand of resignation of the Awami League government. Everyone is demanding abolition of parliament and  election under an impartial and non-partisan government.

Fakrhul said, "This government increased price of food and has taken away food from poor people's  plate. They steal the money and launder it abroad. They have created a state structure in which Awami League people can earn hundreds of crores of taka, while common people are getting poorer and poorer."
He said, "Our leader Khaleda Zia has dedicated all her life to establish democracy in the country. The government is denying her proper treatment so that she dies slowly."

Fakrhul said that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina told white lies about BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia to the Voice of America.

He said, "There is no corruption case against Khaleda Zia. Tk 2 crore they talk about has increased to more than Tk 8 crore in the bank account."

"Out of jealousy and political vengeances they have jailed Khaleda Zia. Thousands of leaders and activists have disappeared and murdered. False cases have been filed against 45 lakh BNP leaders and activists," Fakhrul added. He said, "With our 31-point programme we will restore democracr."



