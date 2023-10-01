

BNP won’t be allowed to hold meetings sans permission: Quader



"But, why they (BNP) are seeking permission and requesting the illegal government to free Khaleda Zia? If the government is illegal, why they apply to it for Khaleda?" asked Quader speaking as the chief guest at a farmers' grand rally organised by Bangladesh Krishak League at the South Gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in the capital.



Quader said, "I want to ask BNP - where is the ultimatum of 48 hours? The ultimatum was fake, one point was fake, BNP is fake, 32 parties are fake, their movement is fake, power grab is fake and the party is fake."

Obaidul Quader said, "The permission of the government should be taken if the meeting is to be held.



If permission is not taken then it will not be tolerated. There will be no way for them to escape."

He said, "BNP has no right to occupy roads. If they bring fire, we will burn their hands. We will break the hands of those who come to vandalise."



Quader said, "Democracy and Bangladesh are not safe in the hands of BNP and people's votes are not safe in their hands either. The security of Bangladesh, the Liberation War and the ideals of freedom are not safe in their hands. They don't want Bangladesh of 71. They want Bangladesh of murder and terror."



He said that there are no good people in BNP, it has only thieves.



Urging AL leaders and activists to get ready for a strong game, he said, "Final game will be played in January. Farmer brothers will play. So, get ready. The leader is coming, she will call. We will be on the streets when she asks."



Krishak League President Shamir Chanda presided over the grand rally conducted by its General Secretary Umme Kulsum Smrity.



