A commercial flight of the British Airways carrying the Prime Minister and her entourage members landed at the London Heathrow Airport at 11:07am (London time).



Bangladesh High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK) Saida Muna Tasneem received the Premier at the airport. �UNB

LONDON, Sept 30: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrived in London, the capital city of the United Kingdom (UK), on Saturday morning from Washington DC.A commercial flight of the British Airways carrying the Prime Minister and her entourage members landed at the London Heathrow Airport at 11:07am (London time).Bangladesh High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK) Saida Muna Tasneem received the Premier at the airport. �UNB