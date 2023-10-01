We are doing our best for Rohingyas: PM







"We are discussing with Myanmar over the Rohingya issue and trying to convince them that they (Rohingyas) are their citizens, they should be taken back to their homeland," Prime Minister said in an interview with the Bangla service of Voice of America (VoA) aired on Saturday.



Unfortunately, international assistance for Rohingya refugees has been greatly reduced since Covid-19 and the Ukraine-Russia war. "Now we have to carry this burden almost alone. But still, we are helping them in every way," she said responding to a question on the progress of Rohingya repatriation to Myanmar.

"But we want them to go back to their country because children are being born and growing up today.



They cannot get a healthy environment in this camp to grow up. Not only that, many of them are getting involved in various crimes, like drug peddling, arms trafficking, human trafficking. They have a future. So the sooner they can return to their land they will be able to lead a better life," she added.



"Since we have sheltered them, we are fulfilling our responsibility and we are doing our best for them," she said.



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina urged the world community to take a minimum measure so that Rohingyas can go back to their own country. �UNB

