9th grader ‘gang-raped’ in Bagerhat, 2 arrested

OC Ashraful said the schoolgirl was alone going to her coaching centre on Friday afternoon. As she fell sick on the way she deiced to go to her maternal uncle's house at nearby Kismat Jhanjhaniya village. Accused Rahmat and Russell intercepted the girl on the way and picked her up in a motorbike. BAGERHAT, Sep 30: A ninth grader was allegedly gang-raped by three youths in Rampal upazila of Bagerhat on Friday evening.Police arrested two of the three accused in this connection, said Rampal police station's Officer-in-Charge SM Ashraful Alam.The arrestees Sheikh Russell, 26, son of Sheikh Farhad Hossain and Rakib Hossen Sajal, 25, son of Azmal Hossen, are from Paragovindapur and Kalekhar villages respectively of the upazila.Another accused, Rahmat, Sheikh is now on the run.OC Ashraful said the schoolgirl was alone going to her coaching centre on Friday afternoon. As she fell sick on the way she deiced to go to her maternal uncle's house at nearby Kismat Jhanjhaniya village. Accused Rahmat and Russell intercepted the girl on the way and picked her up in a motorbike.They took her to a fish enclosure at Durgapur Putiamari village where Sajal was waiting, the OC said adding that the three raped the girl by turns. �UNB