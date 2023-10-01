Seminar on Climate Smart and Gardening held at ADUST





Atish Dipankar University of Science and Technology (ADUST) organized a seminar on Climate Smart and Gardening in Dhaka City.



Department of Agribusiness, ADUST and Department of Aquaculture, Bangladesh Agriculture University, Mymensingh jointly organized the seminar on 'Climate Smart and Gardening with the Traditional System to grow Fish and Vegetable in Dhaka City' on Friday at ADUST Auditorium.





Garzon Delvaux Pedro, FAO Food Systems, project manager, Timothy J. Krupnik, Agronomist, CIMMYT, and Farhana Ibrahim, Programme Officer, International Potato Centre, Bangladesh were also present as special guests. The University's treasurer, registrar, deans of various faculties, advisers, chairman, coordinators, teachers, students, officers, and staff were also present at the seminar.



Atish Dipankar University of Science and Technology (ADUST) organized a seminar on Climate Smart and Gardening in Dhaka City.Department of Agribusiness, ADUST and Department of Aquaculture, Bangladesh Agriculture University, Mymensingh jointly organized the seminar on 'Climate Smart and Gardening with the Traditional System to grow Fish and Vegetable in Dhaka City' on Friday at ADUST Auditorium.ADUST Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Jahangir Alam presided over the programme as Chief Guest and Chairman and BoT of the University, Advocate Liakat Sikdar was present at the event. Prof Dr Abdus Salam, Department of Aquaculture, BAU, Mymensignh was present as the keynote presenter.Garzon Delvaux Pedro, FAO Food Systems, project manager, Timothy J. Krupnik, Agronomist, CIMMYT, and Farhana Ibrahim, Programme Officer, International Potato Centre, Bangladesh were also present as special guests. The University's treasurer, registrar, deans of various faculties, advisers, chairman, coordinators, teachers, students, officers, and staff were also present at the seminar.