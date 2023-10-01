|
Seminar on Climate Smart and Gardening held at ADUST
Published : Sunday, 1 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM Count : 68
|
Atish Dipankar University of Science and Technology (ADUST) organized a seminar on Climate Smart and Gardening in Dhaka City.
Department of Agribusiness, ADUST and Department of Aquaculture, Bangladesh Agriculture University, Mymensingh jointly organized the seminar on 'Climate Smart and Gardening with the Traditional System to grow Fish and Vegetable in Dhaka City' on Friday at ADUST Auditorium.
Garzon Delvaux Pedro, FAO Food Systems, project manager, Timothy J. Krupnik, Agronomist, CIMMYT, and Farhana Ibrahim, Programme Officer, International Potato Centre, Bangladesh were also present as special guests. The University's treasurer, registrar, deans of various faculties, advisers, chairman, coordinators, teachers, students, officers, and staff were also present at the seminar.