Sunday, 1 October, 2023, 2:04 PM
Ensuring equal rights for girl child stressed

Published : Sunday, 1 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

RAJSHAHI, Sept 30: Speakers at a discussion unequivocally called for ensuring education, health care, equal rights, safety and security for every girl child besides stopping child marriage and all sorts of violence against them.

Ensuring equal rights to the girl child can be the crucial means of making them equally worthy citizens besides obtaining substantial and sustainable development of the nation.

They came up with the observation while addressing the National Day of the Daughters Child-2023 at Balajan Nessa Girls High School in the city on Saturday.

The District administration and Department of Women Affairs jointly organized the meeting discussing and devising ways and means on how to ensure equal rights to the daughters' child.

Deputy Commissioner of Rajshahi Shamim Ahmed addressed the meeting as chief guest with Additional Deputy Commissioner Joya Mariya Perera in the chair.

Additional Superintendent of Police Abu Saleh Muhammad Ashraful Islam, Deputy Director of the Department of Women Affairs Sobnom Shirin, District Education Officer Nasir Uddin and Headmaster of the school Tazrul Islam also spoke on the occasion.    �BSS



