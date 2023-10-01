Woman dies as speed boat capsizes in Bay of Bengal







COX'S BAZAR, Sept 30: A former female member of St. Martin's union parishad died as a tourist speed boat capsized in the Bay of Bengal on Friday.The deceased was identified as Saida Begum, a resident of Saint Martin's Ward No 3 and a former female member of Saint Martin union parishad.Coast Guard media officer Commander BN Khandaker Munif Taki said there were a total of 24 tourists and locals in a speed boat that left Teknaf. It capsized around 3 kilometers away from St Martin's Jetty Ghat on Friday around 2pm."The Coast Guard immediately reached the spot and rescued 23 people alive. The accident was caused due to overload," he added. �UNB