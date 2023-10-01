4 held with 5 stolen motorbikes in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 30: Chattogram district Police arrested four members of a motorbike theft gang and recovered five stolen bikes from them at Bansbaria area under Sitakunda thana of the district on Saturday.

The arrestees are Hasan Mahmud Rubel, 34, Md Jafrul Monir, 24, Kayum Mahmud, 20, and Tohidul Alam Tarek, 29, police said.

Abu Toyub Md Arif Hossain, Additional Superintendent of Chattogram district police said based on secrete information, a team from Sitakundda thana arrested them along with a stolen motorbike from Bansbaria area under Sitakunda thana of the district earlier on Saturday.




