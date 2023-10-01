Video
RUET holds urban, regional planning workshop

Published : Sunday, 1 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61

RAJSHAHI, Sept 30: The Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET) held a daylong training workshop related to urban and regional planning at its campus here on Saturday.
Institutional Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) hosted the workshop titled "Discussion and Finalization of Self-Assessment Report of Urban and Regional Planning (URP) Department" held at the conference hall of the administrative building.
RUET Vice-chancellor (VC) Prof Jahangir Alam addressed the inaugural ceremony as chief guest, while IQAC Director Prof Imdadul Haque Imdadul Haque was in the chair.
Prof Muhammad Shakil Akhtar and Dr Abdul Wakil conducted the technical sessions as resource persons disseminating their expertise on the issue. Head of the URP Department Prof Quamruzzaman, IQAC Additional Director Prof Shamim Anwar also spoke on the occasion.
The participants exchanged ideas, sharing experiences and identifying ways to make the Rajshahi region greenery and more sustainable one.    �BSS



