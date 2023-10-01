Video
Sheikh Hasina’s greatest achievement is people’s love: Speaker

Published : Sunday, 1 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61

RANGPUR, Sept 30: Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury on Saturday said the greatest achievement of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is the love of the people of Bangladesh.

"Sheikh Hasina is working for comprehensive development across the country. Due to the success of her massive development programs, Bangladesh has been established as a role model of development all over the world," she said.

Dr Shirin said this while addressing at a function organized by Pirganj Upazila Awami Olama League on the occasion of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's 77th birthday at upazila parishad auditorium at Pirganj municipality here as chief guest.

With Pirganj Awami Olama League President Hafez Moulana Rafiqul Islam Farazi in the chair, General Secretary of Pirganj Upazila Awami League and Pirganj Municipal Mayor Tazimul Islam Shamim and Olama League leader Moulana Abu Sufian spoke.

The Speaker said, "Sheikh Hasina returned home as an orphan in 1981 after losing parents and near and dear ones to serve the people by finishing the unfinished works of her father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman through building a prosperous Sonar Bangla."

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is working for the people and national development to build a beautiful future for the people of the country and putting Bangladesh in a place of high status at the international level.

"Everyone should work together to further strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina so that she can continue to work in the coming days for the people of Bangladesh and build a smart country," she said.

Dr Shirin said Father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman himself believed in bringing smiles to the faces of the miserable people and his able daughter also believes the same.

"Sheikh Hasina's love and compassion for people is the greatest treasure of her life. The people also love her and know how to reciprocate. So why, she became Prime Minister three times in a row. People of Bangladesh pray for Sheikh Hasina from the core of their hearts," she said.

"By thwarting all conspiracies, she will take Bangladesh to the peak of height. The country is ours, yours is mine. We all have children, families. They will live in this country and so why, we have to build our country properly," she said.    �BSS



