BFUJ mourns death of journo Helal Uddin

Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) on Saturday expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of journalist Helal Uddin Chowdhury who breathed his last on Friday evening at a Cox's Bazar Hospital.Chowdhury, 67, Chattagram bureau chief of Bengali Daily Jaijaidin, fell sick after a massive cardiac arrest when visiting ancestral home in Cox's Bazar.In a condolence message, BFUJ president Omar Faruqe and secretary general Dip Azad said, "it is an irreparable loss in the field of journalism as well as progressive forces for the country at the death of Helal Uddin Chowdhury."Former general secretary of Chattagram Press Club, Helal Uddin Chowdhury, left behind his wife, one son and a host of relatives and admirers to mourn his death.BFUJ leaders also prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the members of the bereaved family. �BSS