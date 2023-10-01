Drug trader held with 4,600 Yaba in Ctg







CHATTOGRAM, Sept 30: Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in a drive arrested an alleged drug trader with 4,600 pieces of contraband Yaba tablets from the city's Pahartali area on Friday night.The arrested drug trader was identified as Mohidul Islam Mrida, 34, son of late Abdul Aziz, hailed from Ferozpur district.Acting on a tip-off, a team of the RAB-7 conducted a raid in Khulna-bound passenger bus in the city's Pahartali area and nabbed the drug trader Mohidul Islam Mrida with the contraband drugs after searching his body at 11:00pm on Friday night, RAB sources said.A case was lodged with Pahartali thana and the detained person was sent to jail on Saturday, the sources added. �BSS