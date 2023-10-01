Stop honking horns unnecessarily







Usually, a horn in transports is used for the awareness of both the drivers and the pedestrians. But a driver cannot use a horn willingly. And he must be concerned about the level of sound.



In reality, there is an opposite picture. Beside educational institutions and even hospitals, the drivers do this irrational activity. It is not only a matter of irritation but also causes many serious health hazards like heart attack, high blood pressure, etc.

Sometimes it can also be seen that transports are running in the narrow people's walking road. Besides, the drivers blow the high level of horn fearlessly ignoring all types of notices or bill-boards.



At this moment, if the authorities cannot take any active steps against this nuisance, this will create a serious threat to human health. Only creating and imposing strict laws is the best solution.



So, it is a humble request to the authority that the crucial problem would be solved kindly as soon as possible for the sake of common people.



