Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 1 October, 2023, 2:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

RNPP on track proving our capability of handling N-fuel

Published : Sunday, 1 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 143

This has been proven that Bangladesh has achieved capability of handling nuclear materials effectively and efficiently. Evidently, the first consignment of fresh uranium as the nuclear fuel for Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP) has been safely transported to the project site in Pabna from the Dhaka airport.  

With the arrival of uranium, RNPP has reached its most critical stage. This new development would turn the Rooppur nuclear power plant into the status of a nuclear facility, thus making Bangladesh a member of the "nuclear club" for its peaceful use of nuclear energy.

This is why the official handing-over of the nuclear fuel to the RNPP will be an important occasion which is expected to be virtually joined by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Russian President Vladimir Putin on October 5.

Judged by the smooth progress of the project, the officials of the RNPP are expecting to commission the first unit of the plant within a year by next September while the second unit is set to go on stream by the middle of 2025.   

Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom (ROSATOM) which is one of the global technological leaders with business partnerships in 50 countries has been engaged in building the 2,400 MW RNPP having two units with a capacity of 1,200 MW each.

RNPP's progress until now has not been easy. It has faced a lot of challenges from the get-go. Initially, there was tenacious opposition from the environmentalists about its potential dangers. They raised eyebrows about Bangladesh's capability of operating and maintaining the nuclear plant adhering to the safety regulations of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Some experts noted the Fukushima nuclear accident in Japan caused by an earthquake in 2011, pointing to the fact that Bangladesh is also an earthquake-prone country. They also pointed out Bangladesh's experience and ability to face the situation if any Fukushima-like disaster occurs in our country.

Despite all this opposition, in December, 2015, representatives of the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission and the ROSATOM officials were able to ink the Bangladesh's largest ever landmark contract for the construction of a nuclear power plant worth around $12.65 billion.

But bad omens have been stalking the RNPP until recently.  Outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic and sanctions on Russia following its invasion into Ukraine have had impacts on the smooth progress of the plant.   

For instance, sanctions on Russia have delayed payments for the project. Even a Russian ship in early January this year carrying materials for the plant was barred from anchoring at Mongla port due to US sanctions.  

Defying all the odds, NRPP has been nearing completion and we believe that Bangladesh will be able to reap the benefits of this nuclear project as a source of renewable energy without any untoward incidents in the future.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Stop honking horns unnecessarily
RNPP on track proving our capability of handling N-fuel
Party-based politics doesn’t bode well for students
Why little being done to stop Dhaka’s air pollution?
Stop online gambling
China stands beside Bangladesh
Reduce prices of educational materials
Reaching a consensus to stage fair polls a must


Latest News
Afghanistan closes embassy in India
Want to take up a challenge of free, fair elections: CEC
US Asst Secy of State Rena Bitter in Dhaka
Missing farmer's body recovered from Natore pond
BCL leaders among nine made accused over attack on Bernicat
Man hacked dead by younger brother in Laxmipur
At least nine killed in Zimbabwe gold mine collapse
Khulna fuel traders go on indefinite strike, supply cut off in 15 districts
Man held with 17-kg hemp in Kurigram
8 killed as tourist bus falls into gorge in India
Most Read News
PM expects Bangladesh will show better performance in WC
Brahmanbaria MP Abdus Sattar passes away
Khaleda Zia has to go to jail again if wants to go abroad, PM to VOA
Anticipation
Forward exchange of Dollar is a good initiative
Invest in girls’ rights to combat gender inequity
National Daughters Day celebrated in Rajbari
Laxmipur-3 MP Shajahan Kamal passes away
President mourns death of MP Abdus Sattar
New York flooded by heavy rains, subway partly paralyzed
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft