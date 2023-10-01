RNPP on track proving our capability of handling N-fuel







With the arrival of uranium, RNPP has reached its most critical stage. This new development would turn the Rooppur nuclear power plant into the status of a nuclear facility, thus making Bangladesh a member of the "nuclear club" for its peaceful use of nuclear energy.



This is why the official handing-over of the nuclear fuel to the RNPP will be an important occasion which is expected to be virtually joined by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Russian President Vladimir Putin on October 5.

Judged by the smooth progress of the project, the officials of the RNPP are expecting to commission the first unit of the plant within a year by next September while the second unit is set to go on stream by the middle of 2025.



Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom (ROSATOM) which is one of the global technological leaders with business partnerships in 50 countries has been engaged in building the 2,400 MW RNPP having two units with a capacity of 1,200 MW each.



RNPP's progress until now has not been easy. It has faced a lot of challenges from the get-go. Initially, there was tenacious opposition from the environmentalists about its potential dangers. They raised eyebrows about Bangladesh's capability of operating and maintaining the nuclear plant adhering to the safety regulations of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).



Some experts noted the Fukushima nuclear accident in Japan caused by an earthquake in 2011, pointing to the fact that Bangladesh is also an earthquake-prone country. They also pointed out Bangladesh's experience and ability to face the situation if any Fukushima-like disaster occurs in our country.



Despite all this opposition, in December, 2015, representatives of the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission and the ROSATOM officials were able to ink the Bangladesh's largest ever landmark contract for the construction of a nuclear power plant worth around $12.65 billion.



But bad omens have been stalking the RNPP until recently. Outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic and sanctions on Russia following its invasion into Ukraine have had impacts on the smooth progress of the plant.



For instance, sanctions on Russia have delayed payments for the project. Even a Russian ship in early January this year carrying materials for the plant was barred from anchoring at Mongla port due to US sanctions.



Defying all the odds, NRPP has been nearing completion and we believe that Bangladesh will be able to reap the benefits of this nuclear project as a source of renewable energy without any untoward incidents in the future.

