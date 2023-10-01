

Forward exchange of Dollar is a good initiative



The Bangladesh Bank issued FE Circular No. 16 date24th October 2023about forward sale and purchase in foreign exchange to determine the rate of foreign exchange (US dollar) to be delivered in future, widely known as forward contract. The forward exchange rate is the rate at which a bank agrees to exchange one currency for another at a future date when it enters into a forward contract with an investor.



In a forward transaction, Bankers and clients engage in an agreement to perform a trade in the future.According to the BB circular, authorised dealers (ADs) are allowed to engage in forward transactions with customers and relevant counterparties. Bangladesh Bank has fixed a forward premium, but it should not exceed the six-month moving average rate of 180-day treasury bill (SMART) rate plus 5 per cent per annum.

Currently, SMART is 7.14 per cent and interbank dollar rate is Tk 110 each. In that case, the SMART rate is 7.14 per cent, so the maximum allowable forward premium would be 12.14 per cent per annum (7.14 per cent SMART rate + 5 per cent).Therefore, the maximum forward exchange rate for each dollar would be Tk 110 + (12.14 per cent of Tk 110), which is Tk 123 a US dollar. A forward premium is an additional cost or interest that is added to the current exchange rate when conducting a forward contract.



The development comes amidst the backdrop of the forex crisis, with banks charging different rates to importers for forward purchase of dollars. Since banks were imposing different rates for selling of US dollars, causing volatility in the foreign exchange market. The forward exchange rate will encourage banks and customers to come to an agreement for future security of the exchange rate.



The USD is currently trading at Tk 110.50. As a result, if customers collect US dollars through forward purchases, they will have to pay Tk 123.91 per dollar after 6 months. The additional cost of foreign currencies was a sort of insurance premium of certainty of rate of Dollar for the user of Dollar.



Forward exchange is a cover arrangement usually involve an exchange rate guarantee provided, directly or indirectly, by the authorities and backed by official resources. In most instances the guarantee is provided for a feeand but in some countries the government or central bank provides guarantees directly, but in others the commercial banking system administers them on behalf of the authoritiesfor a small fee.



Exporters generally do not request exchange rate guarantees where the domestic currency has a history of devaluations. They normally anticipate that further devaluations will increase their receipts in domestic currency terms. Consequently, official lossesarising from exchange rate guarantees extendedto importers during a period when thedomestic currency is depreciating will normallynot be offset by corresponding gainsfrom guarantees extended to exporters.Several developing countries have attempted to approximate the working of a market system, while regulating the forwardmarket rates.



Forward exchange markets reduce the risk associated with foreign trade by matching the importers' demand forforeign currency against the exporters' demand at a given exchange rate, or by spreading the risk of an adverse shift in exchange rates among agents who are willing to assume such a risk.

There are essentially three types of forward exchange rate systems that provide "forward cover" or insurance against foreign exchange risks in international transactions: market-determined systems with possible official intervention; market-approximating systems, with authorities attempting to determine forward rates on the basis of simulations of free market conditions; and official cover at fixed nonmarket rates.Mainly because of the presence of the last two types of systems, there has been a predominance of government subsidies leading to losses by the central bank and complications in fiscal and monetary policies. In some countries these losses have been absorbed by budgets and subsequently financed by monetary expansion, producing inflation and weakening the balance of payments. Prospects of further losses have in various instances prompted governments to delay adjustment of exchange rates to remove balance of payments disequilibria. As a result, exchange rate policy has been held hostage to the cover schemes, contributing to increased financial instability. In othercountries, the losses have been reduced gradually by moving to more market-related systems.



Developing countries have also increasingly, since the early 1980s, moved to more flexible exchange rates in order to adjust to external financial imbalances (see IMF Occasional Paper No. 53, 1987). More flexible and market-determined spot exchange rates have favored the development of forward foreign exchange markets. A small but growing number of forward exchange markets have emerged in the developing world in which commercial banks provide forward cover tothe private sector under competitive conditions. However, more often than not, forward exchange cover is officially regulated, being provided either by the commercial banking system or by the central bank or other official institutions.



The move not only offers a hedge against potential losses due to unfavourable shifts in exchange rates, but also provides a level of predictability crucial for budgeting and financial planning. It's important to note that forward contracts involve some risks. If the actual future exchange rate is more favourable than the contracted rate, the buyer may miss out on potential savings.



The forward trading of US dollars in Bangladesh is not new. As per FE Guide line (Section 2, Chapter 4) ADs may engage in forward sales only against bonafide need ofthe customers/counterparty banks.



Bankers used to practice is since long with a negotiated rate on the basis of banker-customer relationship. Different banks impose different rates, there is a chance of creating unhealthy competition among businesspeople, which ultimately raises the price of products and possible undue dealing with the bankers. Hence, fixing the forward forex rate is a good initiative because banks will not be able to impose different rates for forward forex trading. This decision will give an assurance of knowing the import cost and assurance of availability of dollars to pay back overseas loans such asDeferred payment and UPAS L/cs.



