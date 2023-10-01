Call for child development







There are several challenges to child development: lack of fulfillment of basic needs, lack of the implementation of child-friendly laws, policies and legislation and child rights in the contemporary situation. On the other hand, climate change, environmental pollution, and biodiversity create a crisis where a major number of children are victims of climate and environmental hazards. This is shocking information that 90% of children are exposed to air pollution with 1/3 of children globally exposed to lead pollution; 920 million children are exposed to water scarcity; 43 million are displaced due to extreme weather; 38 million have had their education disrupted due to climate and at least 175 million children are estimated to be directly affected by climate-related disasters.



It should bear in mind that every child has the right to get happiness, love and proper nursing from family and community to provide a sound environment along with harmonious, collaborative and secure conditions. Child development is not only a concrete idea as it also underpins fulfillment of the basic needs, safety and security, child rights and a child-friendly community etc. It is also the humanitarian and ethical responsibility of everyone to ensure the rights of the children. If we do not ensure the proper environment for the children in the future we must fall into a stake from where there will be no scope to move. To ensure the rights of the children we should be careful about several approaches; the first is to ensure basic needs, the second is child rights, and the third is to ensure a child-friendly environment.

According to UNICEF, about 385 million live in extreme poverty worldwide. Besides, 1 billion children worldwide lack necessities such as basic nutrition or clean water. Regrettably, about 41% of those forcibly displaced people (at least 36.5 million children) and makeup over half of the world's refugees as well as they may be forced into child labour, forced into early marriage, exposed to aggravated smuggling, subjected to human trafficking, and put at risk of violence and exploitation. Besides, poverty causes several problems such as malnutrition, unhealthy hygiene system, illiteracy, vulnerability, and more.



Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and child development are intertwined with each other which is considered the basic element of sustainable development in the consideration of all aspects of its dimension. SDGs are always contemplated as robust challenges now and ever; in addition to war and devastation, climate change and COVID-19 are also apparently pushing the circumstances that are being most complicated. COVID-19 which is marked as a generational catastrophe that increases the unprecedented vulnerability of children in all aspects of life: excessive social media addiction, drug addiction, teenage gang, and inattention of the study are the common signs of the development hindrance of the children. In a nutshell, SDGs pledge to eradicate poverty, gender inequality, abuse, and disparity in all children including disabilities in order to ensure child education, health and nutrition, clean water and sanitation system. It also spotlights child-friendly communities that come aligned with child rights, dignity and justice. Besides, conducting authentic and reliable research is also an indispensable part of making coordination and collaboration of child development long-lasting.



From the perspective of the situation, we should emphasize the child-friendly community. To implement child-friendly communities we should adopt some strategies that can ensure a child-friendly environment. The first is child-friendly laws and policies will be enacted and all aspects of the legal framework and policies under the control and promote the laws in the decision making. The second is community participation which means that all types of children who are vulnerable, disabled and underprivileged can participate in community-level activities. The third is Communication, awareness raising and advocacy: child rights must be known and understood by all stakeholders. Local government decision-makers, public servants, experts, civil society organizations, parents, caregivers and children need to not only be aware of child rights but also understand the concept and be able to put their understanding of child rights into practice in everyday situations.



If we are unable to ensure child development in the situation; undoubtedly, in the near future, the generation faces at stake from where there will be no scope to recover the fatal condition. In this context, it can exemplify the famous novel Frankenstein which is a combination of a gothic horror story and science fiction written by English author Mary Shelley. The main character of this novel is Victor Frankenstein, a young Swiss student of natural science. He creates an artificial man from pieces of corpses and brings his creature to life. The gist of the story- The monster initially seeks affection but everywhere he meets abhors everyone. At the end of the story, the monster leads a lonely and miserable life and turns to force, killing his master. The moral message that is found in the novel is that what we make from our enjoyment without judgment and intuition can be malicious for ourselves.



In conclusion, it can be said that child development is the foundation for building a peaceful society, a human resource-based community and a strong humane integrated social system in the future. If we ensure a proper atmosphere for the children they can become the pioneer of hope and inspiration, the symbol of change and the envoy of peace and prosperity.



The writer is a researcher and columnist



With the contemporary changes in the world, child development is the foremost concern of the planet for several reasons such as future leadership, the normative shape of humanity, and keeping peace and prosperity for the future generation. Actually, Child development comes up with several ideas such as psycho-social development, creativity, and physical and mental health. It also emphasizes proper socialization, child rights, a child-friendly community, child safeguarding and protection. Regrettably, a number of causes are considered barriers to child development i.e. poverty, illiteracy, inequality, injustice and so on which also come along with several obstacles in society such as illiteracy, narcotic addiction, teenage gangs, child atrocities etc.There are several challenges to child development: lack of fulfillment of basic needs, lack of the implementation of child-friendly laws, policies and legislation and child rights in the contemporary situation. On the other hand, climate change, environmental pollution, and biodiversity create a crisis where a major number of children are victims of climate and environmental hazards. This is shocking information that 90% of children are exposed to air pollution with 1/3 of children globally exposed to lead pollution; 920 million children are exposed to water scarcity; 43 million are displaced due to extreme weather; 38 million have had their education disrupted due to climate and at least 175 million children are estimated to be directly affected by climate-related disasters.It should bear in mind that every child has the right to get happiness, love and proper nursing from family and community to provide a sound environment along with harmonious, collaborative and secure conditions. Child development is not only a concrete idea as it also underpins fulfillment of the basic needs, safety and security, child rights and a child-friendly community etc. It is also the humanitarian and ethical responsibility of everyone to ensure the rights of the children. If we do not ensure the proper environment for the children in the future we must fall into a stake from where there will be no scope to move. To ensure the rights of the children we should be careful about several approaches; the first is to ensure basic needs, the second is child rights, and the third is to ensure a child-friendly environment.According to UNICEF, about 385 million live in extreme poverty worldwide. Besides, 1 billion children worldwide lack necessities such as basic nutrition or clean water. Regrettably, about 41% of those forcibly displaced people (at least 36.5 million children) and makeup over half of the world's refugees as well as they may be forced into child labour, forced into early marriage, exposed to aggravated smuggling, subjected to human trafficking, and put at risk of violence and exploitation. Besides, poverty causes several problems such as malnutrition, unhealthy hygiene system, illiteracy, vulnerability, and more.Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and child development are intertwined with each other which is considered the basic element of sustainable development in the consideration of all aspects of its dimension. SDGs are always contemplated as robust challenges now and ever; in addition to war and devastation, climate change and COVID-19 are also apparently pushing the circumstances that are being most complicated. COVID-19 which is marked as a generational catastrophe that increases the unprecedented vulnerability of children in all aspects of life: excessive social media addiction, drug addiction, teenage gang, and inattention of the study are the common signs of the development hindrance of the children. In a nutshell, SDGs pledge to eradicate poverty, gender inequality, abuse, and disparity in all children including disabilities in order to ensure child education, health and nutrition, clean water and sanitation system. It also spotlights child-friendly communities that come aligned with child rights, dignity and justice. Besides, conducting authentic and reliable research is also an indispensable part of making coordination and collaboration of child development long-lasting.From the perspective of the situation, we should emphasize the child-friendly community. To implement child-friendly communities we should adopt some strategies that can ensure a child-friendly environment. The first is child-friendly laws and policies will be enacted and all aspects of the legal framework and policies under the control and promote the laws in the decision making. The second is community participation which means that all types of children who are vulnerable, disabled and underprivileged can participate in community-level activities. The third is Communication, awareness raising and advocacy: child rights must be known and understood by all stakeholders. Local government decision-makers, public servants, experts, civil society organizations, parents, caregivers and children need to not only be aware of child rights but also understand the concept and be able to put their understanding of child rights into practice in everyday situations.If we are unable to ensure child development in the situation; undoubtedly, in the near future, the generation faces at stake from where there will be no scope to recover the fatal condition. In this context, it can exemplify the famous novel Frankenstein which is a combination of a gothic horror story and science fiction written by English author Mary Shelley. The main character of this novel is Victor Frankenstein, a young Swiss student of natural science. He creates an artificial man from pieces of corpses and brings his creature to life. The gist of the story- The monster initially seeks affection but everywhere he meets abhors everyone. At the end of the story, the monster leads a lonely and miserable life and turns to force, killing his master. The moral message that is found in the novel is that what we make from our enjoyment without judgment and intuition can be malicious for ourselves.In conclusion, it can be said that child development is the foundation for building a peaceful society, a human resource-based community and a strong humane integrated social system in the future. If we ensure a proper atmosphere for the children they can become the pioneer of hope and inspiration, the symbol of change and the envoy of peace and prosperity.The writer is a researcher and columnist