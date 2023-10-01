

Balanced diplomacy important in politically polarized Bangladesh



He hit the news headlines again on September 24 last saying in an exclusive interview with a private television Channel 24 that media in Bangladesh may also come under the purview of US visa policy.



Very recently talking to another television channel in Bangladesh he expressed concern on his security and as well as on his embassy staff.

In supplementation of Haas' concerns US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller at a regular press briefing in Washington on September 28 said, the US expects that the government of Bangladesh will take all necessary actions to maintain the safety and security of all foreign missions and personnel in the country, including those from the US.



Diplomatic hitches between the two countries continued after US imposed sanctions on some Bangladesh law enforcement officials in December 2021. The relations further soured when Washington announced the visa policy on Bangladesh against the backdrop of the alleged irregularities in the 2014 and 2018 elections, on May 24 this year.



Regarding the visa policy Haas told Channel 24: "We are applying the policy in a balanced way against anyone regardless of whether they are pro-government, whether they are in the opposition, or whether they are law enforcers, whether they are in the judiciary, whether it's the media�But it is based on behaviours. It's not based on anything else but their actions."



Earlier on September 22, the US Department of State reiterated to impose visa restrictions on Bangladeshi individuals responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic election process in Bangladesh."These individuals include members of law enforcing agencies, the ruling party, and the political opposition," said State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller



Haas' remarks have sparked debate and controversy as the media in Bangladesh despite the Digital Security Act or Cyber Security Act is said to be independent, although like other segment of the population, businesses, professions and different walks of life, is highly politically polarized.



However, despite political polarization, Bangladesh media is never historically involved in the country's political violence which erupt time to time especially ahead and aftermath of the national elections.



Hundreds were killed, huge properties including transports damaged in such violence across the country ahead of the elections in 2014 and 2018. Media-persons were never involved in such violence, rather some journalists were killed and many were injured while trying to cover the mayhem.



So the remarks of Haas on probable sanctions on media sparked alarm among stakeholders. As a bigger section of the polarized Bangladesh media supports the incumbent government, the ruling party and political stability of the past decade and a half, it fears to be the victims of US sanctions.



However, the subsequent comment of a US Department of States doused the concerns of Bangladesh media, which hopes that the US won't make its members villains if Bangladesh's upcoming elections spark violence.



Answering a question about Peter Haas saying in Dhaka on September 24 that media persons may also come under US visa restriction, State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller at a regular press briefing on September 25 said: "We have not announced the specific members or the specific individuals to which this [visa restriction] will apply, but it made clear that they will apply to members of law enforcement, the ruling party, and the political opposition."



According to political analysts Haas' remarks on the probable sanctions on Bangladesh media was to scare the bigger section of the media that support the incumbent government and its development oriented policies.



In addition, the leaders of the ruling party and its allies think that the sanctions and the visa policy were meant to scare the Bangladesh political parties aimed at making them subservient to the US, so that it can implement its policies on the Asia Pacific region.



Impartial analysts say US measures are not aimed at favouring the incumbent government or the parties struggling to capture power holding elections under a so-called neutral interim administration. But the US wants to make the winners of the election to endorse and support US policies on the Asia Pacific.



However, according to the analysts, the announcement of US visa policy acted as a magic wand, reducing incidence of political mayhem unprecedentedly in Bangladesh. Sporadic deadly violence, hartal, siege, transport blockade, looting, arson, become common in the months ahead of national elections. But this time, despite simultaneous political campaigns by political parties including the ruling one have so far been orderly and peaceful.



Such a peaceful political atmosphere leading to elections might bring a chance for the opponents of the ruling party. Because, despite unprecedented economic and infrastructural development during its three consecutive and four terms since 1996, the ruling party recently has grossly eroded popularity due to its failure in reining in inflation, that hurt the fixed income group and the poor.



The government also failed to arrest money laundering, recover defaulted bank loans, eradicate corruptions and control crimes committed by the leaders of the different tiers of ruling party and its front organisations. Meanwhile, the government at different local and international levels has committed to putting in all efforts to make the next election fair and credible.



Most people in Bangladesh think that the US should impose sanction on the corporate houses and the top businesses, who hoard goods and create artificial crisis in the country, in order to rob of consumers. The people also expect that the US sanctions should also come on money launders in Bangladesh.



According to analysts it is not clear why Haas, mentioned about the US probable sanction on Bangladesh media. But in his remarks one thing has been clear that no government believes or relies on independent media. In the US, the members of media often also come under the wrath of top persons in the government.



Haas started his Dhaka stint on March 15, 2022 and in the following December the US and Bangladesh governments were concerned as he was allegedly obstructed by a group of people in Dhaka as he visited the family members of an alleged victim of enforced disappearance.



According to report he was obstructed by some people whose family members were killed after abducted during the military regime in late seventies. However police said, they had no prior information that Haas would go to meet the missing man's family members. According to rules foreign diplomats should inform police ahead of their assignments outside relevant embassies.



Analysts claim that before starting his stint in Dhaka he had poor homework on the bitter political rivalry in Bangladesh and subsequently he failed to uphold a balanced diplomatic role, exposing him extremely biased to a particular side.



Meanwhile, a former leader of the student front of the ruling party and a retired judge of the Supreme Court separately demanded that Haas should be withdrawn for the sake of the good relations between the two countries.



Probably following these demands Haas has raised concerns on his personal safety and security for his embassy and embassy staff.



The writers is Business Editor, The Daily Observer



No envoy of the United States in its Dhaka embassy has been so prominent in Bangladesh politics in the 52 years of the diplomatic ties between the two countries, like the present US Ambassador Peter Haas.He hit the news headlines again on September 24 last saying in an exclusive interview with a private television Channel 24 that media in Bangladesh may also come under the purview of US visa policy.Very recently talking to another television channel in Bangladesh he expressed concern on his security and as well as on his embassy staff.In supplementation of Haas' concerns US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller at a regular press briefing in Washington on September 28 said, the US expects that the government of Bangladesh will take all necessary actions to maintain the safety and security of all foreign missions and personnel in the country, including those from the US.Diplomatic hitches between the two countries continued after US imposed sanctions on some Bangladesh law enforcement officials in December 2021. The relations further soured when Washington announced the visa policy on Bangladesh against the backdrop of the alleged irregularities in the 2014 and 2018 elections, on May 24 this year.Regarding the visa policy Haas told Channel 24: "We are applying the policy in a balanced way against anyone regardless of whether they are pro-government, whether they are in the opposition, or whether they are law enforcers, whether they are in the judiciary, whether it's the media�But it is based on behaviours. It's not based on anything else but their actions."Earlier on September 22, the US Department of State reiterated to impose visa restrictions on Bangladeshi individuals responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic election process in Bangladesh."These individuals include members of law enforcing agencies, the ruling party, and the political opposition," said State Department Spokesperson Matthew MillerHaas' remarks have sparked debate and controversy as the media in Bangladesh despite the Digital Security Act or Cyber Security Act is said to be independent, although like other segment of the population, businesses, professions and different walks of life, is highly politically polarized.However, despite political polarization, Bangladesh media is never historically involved in the country's political violence which erupt time to time especially ahead and aftermath of the national elections.Hundreds were killed, huge properties including transports damaged in such violence across the country ahead of the elections in 2014 and 2018. Media-persons were never involved in such violence, rather some journalists were killed and many were injured while trying to cover the mayhem.So the remarks of Haas on probable sanctions on media sparked alarm among stakeholders. As a bigger section of the polarized Bangladesh media supports the incumbent government, the ruling party and political stability of the past decade and a half, it fears to be the victims of US sanctions.However, the subsequent comment of a US Department of States doused the concerns of Bangladesh media, which hopes that the US won't make its members villains if Bangladesh's upcoming elections spark violence.Answering a question about Peter Haas saying in Dhaka on September 24 that media persons may also come under US visa restriction, State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller at a regular press briefing on September 25 said: "We have not announced the specific members or the specific individuals to which this [visa restriction] will apply, but it made clear that they will apply to members of law enforcement, the ruling party, and the political opposition."According to political analysts Haas' remarks on the probable sanctions on Bangladesh media was to scare the bigger section of the media that support the incumbent government and its development oriented policies.In addition, the leaders of the ruling party and its allies think that the sanctions and the visa policy were meant to scare the Bangladesh political parties aimed at making them subservient to the US, so that it can implement its policies on the Asia Pacific region.Impartial analysts say US measures are not aimed at favouring the incumbent government or the parties struggling to capture power holding elections under a so-called neutral interim administration. But the US wants to make the winners of the election to endorse and support US policies on the Asia Pacific.However, according to the analysts, the announcement of US visa policy acted as a magic wand, reducing incidence of political mayhem unprecedentedly in Bangladesh. Sporadic deadly violence, hartal, siege, transport blockade, looting, arson, become common in the months ahead of national elections. But this time, despite simultaneous political campaigns by political parties including the ruling one have so far been orderly and peaceful.Such a peaceful political atmosphere leading to elections might bring a chance for the opponents of the ruling party. Because, despite unprecedented economic and infrastructural development during its three consecutive and four terms since 1996, the ruling party recently has grossly eroded popularity due to its failure in reining in inflation, that hurt the fixed income group and the poor.The government also failed to arrest money laundering, recover defaulted bank loans, eradicate corruptions and control crimes committed by the leaders of the different tiers of ruling party and its front organisations. Meanwhile, the government at different local and international levels has committed to putting in all efforts to make the next election fair and credible.Most people in Bangladesh think that the US should impose sanction on the corporate houses and the top businesses, who hoard goods and create artificial crisis in the country, in order to rob of consumers. The people also expect that the US sanctions should also come on money launders in Bangladesh.According to analysts it is not clear why Haas, mentioned about the US probable sanction on Bangladesh media. But in his remarks one thing has been clear that no government believes or relies on independent media. In the US, the members of media often also come under the wrath of top persons in the government.Haas started his Dhaka stint on March 15, 2022 and in the following December the US and Bangladesh governments were concerned as he was allegedly obstructed by a group of people in Dhaka as he visited the family members of an alleged victim of enforced disappearance.According to report he was obstructed by some people whose family members were killed after abducted during the military regime in late seventies. However police said, they had no prior information that Haas would go to meet the missing man's family members. According to rules foreign diplomats should inform police ahead of their assignments outside relevant embassies.Analysts claim that before starting his stint in Dhaka he had poor homework on the bitter political rivalry in Bangladesh and subsequently he failed to uphold a balanced diplomatic role, exposing him extremely biased to a particular side.Meanwhile, a former leader of the student front of the ruling party and a retired judge of the Supreme Court separately demanded that Haas should be withdrawn for the sake of the good relations between the two countries.Probably following these demands Haas has raised concerns on his personal safety and security for his embassy and embassy staff.The writers is Business Editor, The Daily Observer