1,500 families marooned at Manda

Published : Sunday, 1 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Our Correspondent

MANDA, NAOGAON, Sept 30: About 1,500 families in Manda Upazila of the district have been water-confined while one bigha of Aush and Aman paddy fields got submerged due to breaching of the Atrai River embankment recently.

The embankment has developed breaking in four points. Several More points of this main flood protection dam have turned risky. Dwellers along banks of the river are passing day and night in a fearful condition.

According to sources at the Water Development Board (WDB), the river is flowing about 100 centimetre (cm) above its danger mark. Further deterioration of flood is apprehended.

To protect the embankment, labourers have started repairing the risky points by dumping sand-laden bags. This repairing is being done by the upazila administration in cooperation with unions concerned.

A visit found seven villages of Nurullabad Union in the upazila mostly affected. In Nurullabad and Parnurullabad areas of the union, 400 families have been marooned while 600 ones got water-locked in areas along banks of the Fokinni River.

Besides, 500 more families got marooned in Baibulla area of Prasadpur Union and in Koylabari area of Bishnupur Union.

WDB-Naogaon sources said, the Atrai River started to swell since Sunday and till Tuesday, the water started to flow above 100 cm of the danger level. It was anticipated that the river swelling might continue due to several days of rainfall.

Nurullabad Union Member Jahangir Alam said, these water-confined families are passing days in uttered sufferings.

Manda Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Laila Anjuman Banu said, flooded areas have already been inspected. The flood situation is being monitored round the clock, the UNO added.




