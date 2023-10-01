Two workers found dead inside septic tank in Feni





FENI, Sept 30: Police recovered the bodies of two workers, who reportedly died after inhaling toxic gas inside a septic tank, in Chhagalnaiya Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.The deceased were identified as Main Uddin, son of Cherajul Haque, hailed from Koroiya area under Ramgarh Upazila in Khagrachhari District, and Bikash Chandra Das, son of Rabindra Das, from Sangdia Village under Kachua Upazila in Bagerhat District.According to the deceased's family members and locals, the two were missing since Thursday afternoon. Later on, locals saw them unconscious inside a septic tank on Saturday morning and informed police.Being informed, police with the help of Fire Service personnel rescued them and took to Chhagalnaiya Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead, said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) (Chhagalnaiya, Fulgazi, Parshuram Circle) Md Wali Ullah.Later on, the bodies were sent to Feni Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsies and the actual reason behind the death would be known after getting the autopsy reports, ASP Md Wali Ullah added.