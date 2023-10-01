Four murdered in Manikganj, Dinajpur, Chattogram







MANIKGANJ: Two people were murdered in separate incidents in Sadar and Ghior upazilas of the district on Friday and Saturday.



A seven-year-old child died being poisoned by his gynaecologist mother in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.



Deceased Ronjoy Mondal Rushu, 7, was the son of Dr Mita Sarkar and her ex-husband Dr Ranjan Mondal, a resident of Gangadharpatti area of the district town.



Quoting the deceased's family members, police said Mita Sarkar got married with one Dr Ranjal Mondal eight to nine years back and gave birth to the child after one and half years of their marriage. Later on, the couple got separated two years back.



Since then, Mita started living with her son in a rented flat at Gangadharpotti area and worked as gynaecologist in Trauma General Hospital in the district town.



On Saturday morning, the maid of house found the mother and child in critical condition and informed her ex-in-laws members.



Being informed, they rushed there and took them to Manikganj Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Rushu dead and referred the gynaecologist to Dhaka Medical College Hospital as her condition deteriorated.



Dr Ranjit Mondal, grandfather of the deceased, said that Mita Sarkar had an extramarital affair with her colleague and for this reason his son divorced her.



"She might have killed my grandson," he alleged.



Meanwhile, colleagues of the victim said that Mita was suffering from depression since she got divorced.



"She might have tried to commit suicide with her son after being depressed," they claimed.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Manikganj Police Station (PS) Abdur Rauf Sarkar said after being informed, police recovered the body and kept it at the hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Investigation is going on in this regard and legal actions would be taken in this regard, the OC added.



On the other hand, an elderly woman was reportedly beaten to death by her rival over land dispute in Ghior Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.



The deceased was identified as Laili Begum, 60, wife of late Saijuddin Molla, a resident of Mailagi Village under Ghior Sadar Union in the upazila.



According to locals, there had been a loggerhead between the family members of Laili and one Hanif over a piece of a land.



On Friday morning, an arbitration was held to resolve the dispute but the deceased's rival expressed disagreement about the verdict.



After a while of the meeting, accused Hanif, 45, Monir, 40, Haran, 50, Lalon, 48, along with 5 or 6 people attacked the victim, leaving her critically injured.



The family members took her to Ghior Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.



Ghior PS OC Md Aminur Rahman said process to file a case in this regard is underway and legal actions would be taken in this regard.



BIRAMPUR, DINAJPUR: A man was reportedly stabbed to death by his neighbour in Birampur Upazila of the district on Friday night.



The incident took place at around 9:30 pm in Khosolpur Village under Khanpur Union of the upazila.



The deceased was identified as Wasim Ali, 40, son of Wazed Ali, a resident of Khanpur Village in the upazila.



According to the deceased's family members, one Selim Rana from Khosolpur Village recently beat the deceased's sister for no reason. Following the incident, villagers called an arbitration on Friday night.



During the meeting, the members of both groups locked into a fight and at one stage, one Farhad Hossain stabbed Wasim Ali with a sharp knife. Three persons were critically injured at that time.



They were rescued and taken to Birampur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty physician declared Wasim dead and admitted the other injured, said Dr Fahmida Akter, on-duty doctor of the upazila health complex.



Birampur PS OC Subrata Kumar Sarkar said legal steps would be taken if the deceased's family members file any complaint in this regard.



CHATTOGRAM: A teenage boy was killed and six others were injured in a clash between the activists of Awami League (AL) and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in Mirsarai Upazila of the district on Friday.



The deceased was identified as Jahed Hossain Ruman, 16, son of Nur Zaman, a resident of Osmanpur area in the upazila.



Eyewitnesses said the leaders and activists of the BNP were taking preparation for conducting a rally on the occasion of its road-march from Cumilla to Chattogram.



At that time, local activists of BNP and AL were locked in a clash at around 4 pm.



Zorarganj PS OC Zahid Hossain said a teenage boy was killed and five or six others were injured in the clash between two groups.



However, police are trying to find out his political identity, the OC added.



