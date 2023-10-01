Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 1 October, 2023, 2:02 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Lightning kills two females in Habiganj

Published : Sunday, 1 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Our Correspondent


HABIGANJ, Sept 30: Two females were killed and another was injured by lightning strike in Madhabpur Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Shanta Akter, 22, daughter of Rahmat Ali, and Sadia Akter, 12, daughter of Rubel Mia, residents of Satiyan area in the upazila.
The injured person is Shanta's mother Sharmin.

Local sources said thunderbolt struck three people in Shimulghar area at around 5:30 pm while they were returning home after attending a ceremony, which left the trio seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Madhabpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Shanta and Sadia dead.

Physician of the health complex Md Rafiqul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that the duo had died being taken to the hospital.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


1,500 families marooned at Manda
Two workers found dead inside septic tank in Feni
Four murdered in Manikganj, Dinajpur, Chattogram
Lightning kills two females in Habiganj
Six to die, seven jailed in separate cases
Youth killed in elephant attack
Obituary
Fulbari  people suffer for two broken bamboo pathways


Latest News
Afghanistan closes embassy in India
Want to take up a challenge of free, fair elections: CEC
US Asst Secy of State Rena Bitter in Dhaka
Missing farmer's body recovered from Natore pond
BCL leaders among nine made accused over attack on Bernicat
Man hacked dead by younger brother in Laxmipur
At least nine killed in Zimbabwe gold mine collapse
Khulna fuel traders go on indefinite strike, supply cut off in 15 districts
Man held with 17-kg hemp in Kurigram
8 killed as tourist bus falls into gorge in India
Most Read News
PM expects Bangladesh will show better performance in WC
Brahmanbaria MP Abdus Sattar passes away
Khaleda Zia has to go to jail again if wants to go abroad, PM to VOA
Anticipation
Forward exchange of Dollar is a good initiative
Invest in girls’ rights to combat gender inequity
National Daughters Day celebrated in Rajbari
Laxmipur-3 MP Shajahan Kamal passes away
President mourns death of MP Abdus Sattar
New York flooded by heavy rains, subway partly paralyzed
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft