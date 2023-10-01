Lightning kills two females in Habiganj





HABIGANJ, Sept 30: Two females were killed and another was injured by lightning strike in Madhabpur Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.



The deceased were identified as Shanta Akter, 22, daughter of Rahmat Ali, and Sadia Akter, 12, daughter of Rubel Mia, residents of Satiyan area in the upazila.





Local sources said thunderbolt struck three people in Shimulghar area at around 5:30 pm while they were returning home after attending a ceremony, which left the trio seriously injured.



Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Madhabpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Shanta and Sadia dead.



Physician of the health complex Md Rafiqul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that the duo had died being taken to the hospital.



