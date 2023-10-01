Six to die, seven jailed in separate cases







RAJBARI: A court in the district on Wednesday sentenced three persons to death for killing a schoolboy in Sadar Upazila in 2013.



At the same time, the court also fined them Tk 50,000 each.

Rajbari District Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Md Sabbir Faiz handed down the verdict.



The condemned convicts are: Raktim, a resident of Sajjankanda area of the district town, Rasel, of the same area, and Roni, a resident of Char Narayanpur area under Mijanpur Union in Sadar Upazila of the district.



According to the case statement, on November 6 in 2013, the convicts kidnapped schoolboy Rifad, son of expatriate Moktar Mandal of Sajjankanda area in Sadar Upazila, on the way back from his school.



Then they demanded a ransom of Tk 15 lakh. Later on, they strangled Rafid to death and hid the body in a toilet in Sajjankanda area as Rafid's family did not pay the ransom.



Later on, a case was filed with Rajbari Sadar Police Station (PS) in this connection.



After investigation, police submitted the charge-sheet to the court accusing the trio.



Following this, the tribunal judge delivered the verdict on Wednesday after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.



JOYPURHAT: A court in the district on Wednesday sentenced two persons to life-term imprisonment for their involvement in a killing in Panchbibi Upazila in 2007.



The court also fined the convicts Tk 10,000 each, and in default, they will have to suffer one more year in the prison.



Joypurhat District and Sessions Court Judge Md Nur Islam handed down the verdict in the afternoon.



The condemned convicts are: Fazle Rabbi alias Bappy, and Usman Goni alias Rubel. Both of them are residents of Nakurgachi Village under Panchbibi Upazila in the district.



According to the case statement, the deceased Mizanur Rahman, 37, went out of his house on October 18, 2007 and went missing.

Later, on November 22 in 2007, police recovered his body from a field in the upazila.



The deceased's mother Chantara Begum lodged a murder case with Panchbibi PS in this regard on November 23, 2007.



Police then submitted the charge-sheet to the court accusing the duo after investigation.



After hearing the witnesses and examining the case evidences, the court delivered the verdict in the afternoon.



DINAJPUR: Separate courts in the district in two days sentenced four people including a woman to life-term imprisonment in different drug and murder cases in Nawabganj and Parbatipur upazilas.



A court in the district on Wednesday sentenced three people including two brothers to life-term imprisonment in a drug case filed with Nawabganj PS in 2012.



Dinajpur Additional District and Sessions Judge Shyam Sundar Roy handed over the verdict at noon.



The lifers are: Obaidul Haque, 45, son of late Mohsin Ali; and Md Jakirul Islam, 40, and Amirul Islam, 45, sons of Saresh Uddin. All of them are residents of Chhoto Hatishal Village under Nawabganj Upazila in the district.



The court also fined them Tk 12,000 each, and in default, they have to suffer six more months in jail.



According to the case statement, members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) from Rangpur Camp, acting on a tip-off, conducted a drive in the Chhoto Hatishal Village in Nawabganj Upazila on March 18, 2012.



The team recovered 150 bottles of phensedyl from the house of Obaidul Haque, 81 bottles from Jakirul's house and 75 bottles from Amirul's house at that time. The RAB personnel then arrested the trio.



A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Nawabganj PS in this regard on March 19, 2012.



After investigation, police submitted the charge-sheet to the court against the trio.



Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Wednesday after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.



On the other hand, another court in the district on Tuesday sentenced a woman to life-term imprisonment for killing her husband in Chandoapara Village under Parbatipur Upazila in 2021.



Additional District and Sessions Judge Shyam Sundar Roy delivered the verdict in the afternoon.



The court also fined her Tk 15,000, and in default, she will have to suffer six more months in jail.



The condemned convict is Sharifa Begum, 25, wife of the deceased Shahajan Hossain, a resident of Chandoapara Village under Parbatipur Upazila of the district.



According to case documents, on April 14 in 2021, Sharifa Begum killed her husband Shahjan by mixing poison with food.



Brother of the deceased Mominul Rahman, later, as the plaintiff, filed a murder case with Parbatipur PS in this regard.



After investigation, police submitted the charge-sheet to the court against her.



Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Tuesday afternoon after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.



FARIDPUR: A court in the district on Monday afternoon sentenced two people to death on the charge of killing a woman after rape in Sadar Upazila in 2017.



Faridpur District Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Md Hafizur Rahman handed down the verdict at around 4 pm.



The condemned convicts are: Arzu Mallick, 31, and Sabuj Mia, 36. Both of them are residents of Mamudpur Village in the upazila.



The court also fined them Tk 1 lakh each.



Swapon Pal, public prosecutor (PP) of the court, confirmed the matter.



According to the prosecution, police recovered the body of a woman, hailed from Chattogram, from a banana orchard in Mamudpur Village of Faridpur Sadar Upazila on December 21, 2017.



Abdul Gaffar, assistant sub-inspector of Faridpur Kotwali PS, being the plaintiff, filed a case on that day with the PS.



After investigation, the investigating officer of the case and Inspector of the PS Enayet Hossain submitted the charge-sheet against Arzu and Sabuj to the court on November 19, 2018.



Following this, the tribunal judge pronounced the verdict on Monday afternoon after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.



NARAYANGANJ: A court in the district on Monday sentenced a man to death on the charge of killing a child after rape in Araihazar Upazila in 2021.



Narayanganj District Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Nazmul Haque Shyamol handed down the verdict before the convict in the afternoon.



The condemned convict is Naimur Rahman, hails from Barguna District. He used to live in a rented house in the area.



The court also fined him Tk 1 lakh. In another charge, the court awarded him five years' rigorous imprisonment and fined Tk 20,000.



PP of the court Advocate Rakibuddin Ahmed Rakin confirmed the matter.



According to the prosecution, Naimur raped the six-year-old child on September 23 in 2021 after tempting her for ice-cream and chocolates. After that, he killed her.



Police, later, submitted the charge-sheet to the court accusing him after investigation.



Following this, the tribunal judge pronounced the verdict on Monday after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.



LAXMIPUR: A court in the district sentenced a a woman to 10 years' imprisonment for killing her three-year-old step-child in Ramganj Upazila in 2022.



Lakshmipur District and Sessions Court Judge Md Rahibul Islam passed the verdict on Sunday afternoon.



The court also fined her Tk 10,000, and in default, she has to suffer one more year in jail.



The convict is Kohinoor Begum, 25, daughter of Mubarak Hossain Kutti, a resident of North Darbeshpur Village of Darbeshpur Union under Ramganj Upazila of the district.



According to the prosecution, Miron married Kohinoor of Ramganj after he got divorced from his first wife due to family quarrels. He lived in a rented house in the area with his second wife along with the child Ahmed. On July 22, 2022, Miron went to Dhaka for work.



On August 10 in 2022, Kohinoor went to her father's house in Darbeshpur with Ahmed. Kohinoor came to her husband's house on August 27, 2022. Kohinoor then told Miron that Ahmed could not be found anywhere.



On the same day, Miron came from Dhaka and searched in different places, but he did not find his son. Miron reported to the Hajiganj PS on August 28, 2022.



Hajiganj Police came to the house and interrogated Kohinoor. She told the police that Ahmed died after being kicked in the stomach on August 2, 2022.



After getting her confession, police recovered the Ahmed's body from under the bed in a room of Kohinoor's father's house in Darbeshpur on August 29, 2022. Later on, Miron, father of the deceased Ahmed, filed a murder case against Kohinoor as the plaintiff.



