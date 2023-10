PEKUA, COX'S BAZAR, Sept 30: A young man died after being attacked by wild elephants in Pekua Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.



PEKUA, COX'S BAZAR, Sept 30: A young man died after being attacked by wild elephants in Pekua Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.The deceased was identified as Borhan Uddin, 37, son of Shah Alam, a resident of Keranchhari Barochhankhola area under Toitong Union in the upazila.It was learnt that Borhan Uddin went to collect wood next to his house in the morning. At that time, he was attacked by a herd of wild elephants in Chhankhola area. He died on the spot.Later on, locals recovered his body from the scene.Toitong Forest Bit Officer of the upazila Zamir Uddin confirmed the incident.