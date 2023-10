Her Namaz-e-Janaza was held on Bairagir Char High School Field in the upazila after Asr prayers.



Later on, she was buried at a graveyard in the area.

DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA, Sept 30: Ayesha Siddiqa Porimoni, mother of Maricha Union Parishad Chairman Jahidul Islam Jahid in Daulatpur Upazila of the district, died of old-age complications on Tuesday. She was 72.Her Namaz-e-Janaza was held on Bairagir Char High School Field in the upazila after Asr prayers.Later on, she was buried at a graveyard in the area.