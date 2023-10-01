

Fulbari people suffer for two broken bamboo pathways



About 200-foot long bamboo bridge over the river at Nabiur Ghat of Kishamat Shimulbari area under Nawdanga Union got broken down one and a half months back due to strong current in the river.



Later on, seeing public sufferings union member Rashedul Islam collected some bamboos to repair the bridge. But the repairing is being halted due to lack of money.

He drew attention of the upazila administration to repair it.



Another bamboo bridge over the river at Pachwim Fulmati point broke two and a half years back. Now school-college students are crossing the river by small boats.



Pahwimfulmati area dwellers Ebrahim Ali, Siddiq Mia, and Mofijur Rahman said, the Barimasia or Baneedaha River is about six kilometre long sub-channel of the Dharla River.



"We make it fit for crossing the river yearly at our own initiative," they added.



They demanded repairing the bamboo bridges for the time being and new bridges at these points.



Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sibbir Ahmed gave assurance of repairing the bamboo pathways soon.



