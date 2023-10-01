Video
Three hospitals, three shops fined in two districts

Published : Sunday, 1 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Our Correspondents

Three hospitals and three shops were fined for different irregularities in two districts- Laxmipur and Faridpur, recently.
 
LAXMIPUR: A mobile court here on Tuesday fined Tk 2 lakh to three hospitals under Ramganj Upazila on charge of taking extra fees and conducting diagnostic tests at unsanitary conditions.

The mobile court led by Ramganj Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Monira Khatun conducted raids at the hospitals in the afternoon and imposed the fine to Al Faruk Hospital Tk 50,000, Adhunik Hospital Tk 1 lakh and Holy Hope Hospital Tk 50,000.

Durig the raids, a team led by Ramganj Upazila Health Complex Residential Medical Officer Faisal Amin and RAB-11 Squad Commander Md Golam Morshed assisted the mobile court.

FARIDPUR: A mobile court here fined three shops Tk 12,000 for selling onions at high prices in Nagarkanda Upazila of the district.

The mobile court, jointly conducted by Nagarkanda Upazila administration and Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP), raided a wholesale market in the upazila headquarters and imposed the fine.

The fined shops are: Razib Banijyalay, Messrs Hazi Traders and Mahbub Traders.

Nagarkanda Upazila Nirbahi Officer and Executive Magistrate Md Mainul Haque and DNCRP Upazila Office Assistant Director Md Sohel Sheikh led the mobile court.



