Sunday, 1 October, 2023, 2:01 PM
Four people ‘commit suicide’ in four districts

Published : Sunday, 1 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Our Correspondents

Two women and two teenage boys have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in four districts- Kurigram, Chattogram, Madaripur and Pabna, in three days.
 
KURIGRAM: A young pregnant housewife reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in her father's house in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday evening.

The deceased was identified as Meghna Khatun, 22, wife of Apple Mia, a resident of Kanchichar area in the upazila. She was nine-month pregnant.

According to the deceased's family members, Meghna was married to one Apple Mia one and half years back. She started living with her family in her father's house at Bandarpara area under Panchgachi Union of the upazila as she was expecting a baby.

On Friday evening, family members of the deceased found her hanging with the ceiling of a room and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kurigram Sadar Police Station (PS) Masudur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that legal action would be taken in this regard.

CHATTOGRAM: A housewife reportedly committed suicide in Hathazari Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Arju Akter, 22, wife of Md Badsha, a resident of Natun Bari area under Mirzapur Union in the upazila.

According to locals, the woman, mother of a child, committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling of a room in her house at around 9 am.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Hathazari PS OC Mashiur Rahman confirmed the incident.

MADARIPUR: A teenage boy reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Dasar Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Abu Raihan Bepari, 16, son of Zakir Bepari, a resident of Alisakandi Village under Nabgram Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Raihan was mentally unstable.  

The deceased's father Zakir Bepari said Raihan went out of the house at night, but did not return.

Later on, his body was found hanging from a branch of a tree nearby the house.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Madaripur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

An unnatural death case was filed with Dasar PS in this regard.

SANTHIA, PABNA: A teenage boy reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Santhia Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Joy Pramanik, 17, son of Helal Pramanik, a resident of Ward No. 7 Machhkhali Village under Gourigram Union in the upazila.

The deceased's family sources said Joy demanded to buy him a new smart phone to his mother. As his mother refused to buy him the phone, Joy hanged himself from the ceiling of his room in the house in the afternoon.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and took to Santhia Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members.

Santhia PS OC Rafiqul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.



