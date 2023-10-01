

Morrelganj farmers fetch profit from sugarcane farming

Growers are in smile mood as they are getting profit-making sales of their sugarcane produce.



Ten districts including Bagerhat have been brought under sugarcane in the region. Growers have made their sugarcane farming at less cost and short time.





Seeing profitable benefits, other locals are also showing interest in sugarcane. The sandy loam soil of the district is suitable for sugarcane.



As farming of paddy, jute and other crop is costly, local farmers are shifting to sugarcane farming.

A recent visit found growers passing busy time in cutting their sugarcane.



Vans were seen in queue for transporting sugarcanes. Wholesalers come to local markets for purchasing the sugarcane.



According to sources at the Agriculture Office-Bagerhat, sugarcanes have been cultivated on 5,060 hectares of land in nine upazilas. Also sugarcanes have been farmed at the home level in different villages of these upazilas.



By cultivating sugarcane in modern system, many growers have been solvent. It does not require much fertiliser and insecticide.



Sugarcane farming requires three irrigations. Sugarcane cultivation begins by Ashwin. After sapling plantation, plants grow mature for sale in one year.



This year, growers in Bagerhat have cultivated Yellow, Chennai, and Amrita species of sugarcane. There is no training system for growers in the district.



Growers Shahidul, Azmir, Abdus Sattar, and Zakir Hossain said, this year they have cultivated Yellow species, locally Gendari, on two acres of land, and earned profits.



Another Amir Hossain said, he has farmed 24 decimals at Tk 35,000.



MORRELGANJ, BAGERHAT, Sept 30: Profitable sugarcane farming is benefitting growers in south-western region of the country.Growers are in smile mood as they are getting profit-making sales of their sugarcane produce.Ten districts including Bagerhat have been brought under sugarcane in the region. Growers have made their sugarcane farming at less cost and short time.After getting bumper yielding, growers in nine upazilas of Bagerhat District have increased their cultivation area. The sugarcane farming is increasing day by day.Seeing profitable benefits, other locals are also showing interest in sugarcane. The sandy loam soil of the district is suitable for sugarcane.As farming of paddy, jute and other crop is costly, local farmers are shifting to sugarcane farming.A recent visit found growers passing busy time in cutting their sugarcane.Vans were seen in queue for transporting sugarcanes. Wholesalers come to local markets for purchasing the sugarcane.According to sources at the Agriculture Office-Bagerhat, sugarcanes have been cultivated on 5,060 hectares of land in nine upazilas. Also sugarcanes have been farmed at the home level in different villages of these upazilas.By cultivating sugarcane in modern system, many growers have been solvent. It does not require much fertiliser and insecticide.Sugarcane farming requires three irrigations. Sugarcane cultivation begins by Ashwin. After sapling plantation, plants grow mature for sale in one year.This year, growers in Bagerhat have cultivated Yellow, Chennai, and Amrita species of sugarcane. There is no training system for growers in the district.Growers Shahidul, Azmir, Abdus Sattar, and Zakir Hossain said, this year they have cultivated Yellow species, locally Gendari, on two acres of land, and earned profits.Another Amir Hossain said, he has farmed 24 decimals at Tk 35,000.