Nine killed, 36 injured in road mishaps







BARISHAL: Two workers were killed after being crushed under the wheels of a truck while working at Pashchim Kawnia in the city early Friday.



The accident took place on a road adjacent to Hajera Khatun School in the city at around 1 am.

The deceased were identified as Yunus, 59, and Habib, 38. Both of them used to work as day-labourers in a house of a contractor of Pashchim Kawnia area in the city.



According to police and local sources, some labourers including Yunus and Habib were working to fill a pond in that area at night.



At the time of the incident, several trucks were bringing sand and dumping those in the pond. At that time, Yunus and Habib were crushed under the wheels of a truck. Both of them died on the spot.



Being informed, Fire Service personnel recovered the bodies from the scene.



Sub-Inspector (SI) of Kawnia Police Station (PS) Shahidul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps would be taken in this regard.



CHATTOGRAM: A policeman was killed and at least 18 others were injured in separate road accidents in Mirsarai and Sitakunda upazilas of the district in four days.



A police official was killed and five others were injured after a microbus crashed into a road divider in Mirsarai Upazila of the district on Thursday.



The accident took place on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Nizampur area in the morning.



Deceased Zahid Iqbal, 46, worked as the officer-in-charge (OC) attached to Chuadanga District Police Lines.



The injured persons are: Zahid's wife Nargis Akter, sister Nasrin Akter, nephews Ashuat, Siam, niche Ahia and others. They are currently undergoing treatment at Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH).



Kumira Highway PS In-Charge Md Shahadat Hossain said a total of eight people including driver were heading to Bandarban District on a microbus for a tour.



All on a sudden, the microbus hit a road divider in Nizampur area and got twisted after its driver lost control over the steering, which left Zahid dead on the spot and five others injured.



Police brought the microbus to the PS, however, the driver went into hiding soon after the accident.



The body would be handed over to the deceased's family members after completion of legal procedures, Inspector Shahadat added.



On the other hand, at least 13 people including 12 students were injured after a dump truck ploughed into an orphanage in Sitakunda Upazila of the district on Monday.



The incident took place at Hammadia Orphanage under Kumira Union in the upazila in the afternoon.



Local sources said a dump truck entered the orphanage after its driver had lost control over the steering being hit by a bus from behind, which left 12 students and the truck helper injured.



On information, Fire Service personnel rescued the injured and took them to Sitakunda Upazila Health Complex, said Kumira Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Officer Sulltan Mahmud.



Nuruddin Rashed, health official of the hospital, said all of them were out of danger, however, four students sustained minor head and chest injuries.



MORRELGANJ, BAGERHAT: A motorcyclist was killed and at least five others were injured in a road accident in Morrelganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday.



The accident took place in CRC area on the Signboard-Bogi regional highway of the upazila at night.



The deceased was identified as Enamul Khan, 26, son of Salam Khan, a resident of Ward No. 3 under Morrelganj Municipality. He was motorcycle driver by profession.



Of the injured persons, three were identified as Debashish Halder, 25, an employee of Morrelganj Sub-Registry Office, Raqibul Hawlader, 32, of Panchakaran Village, and Ramjan, 30.



It was known that two motorcycles were collided head-on in in CRC area on the Signboard-Bogi regional highway of the upazila at night, which left Enamul dead on the spot and five others seriously injured.



Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.



The injured were rescued and taken to a Khulna hospital in critical condition.



Morrelganj PS SI Mithun Khan confirmed the incident.



NALCHHITY, JHALAKATI: A man was killed and three others were injured after a motorbike and a CNG-run auto-rickshaw collided head-on in Nalchhity Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.



The deceased was identified as Md Riazul Islam Sabuj, 55.



Nalchhity PS OC Monoranjan Mistri said the incident occurred in Dapdapia Kather Ghor area on the Barishal-Patuakhali Highway at around 9 pm on Wednesday.



The critically injured biker Riazul was taken to the Sher-e-Bangla Medical College (SBMCH) in Barishal, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.



The auto-rickshaw driver and two passengers were also injured in this incident. They are receiving treatment at the same hospital.



The official further said no legal measures have been taken yet in this connection.



GHATAIL, TANGAIL: An HSC examinee was killed and four others were injured when a truck ran over an auto-rickshaw in Ghatail Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.



The deceased was identified as Monira Akter, daughter of Abdul Mannan Mia, a resident of Sarabarab Kajla Village under Rasulpur Union in the upazila.



According to police and local sources, Monira and her three friends were returning home by an auto-rickshaw from Dhalapara Public School and College after the HSC practical examination.



On the way, a truck coming from the opposite direction hit their auto-rickshaw in Kusharia area under Sandhanpur Union in the afternoon. Monira Akter died on the spot.



The auto-rickshaw driver and three girls were also injured at that time.



Being informed, police recovered the body.



Locals rescued the injured and admitted them to Ghatail Upazila Health Complex.



However, the law enforcers have seized the killer truck, but its driver managed to flee the scene.



Ghatail PS OC Lokman Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that legal action would be taken in this regard.



SREENAGAR, MUNSHIGANJ: A person was killed and two others were injuries in two separate road accidents on the Bangabandhu Expressway in Sreenagar Upazila of the district early Wednesday.



Quoting the witnesses, Srinagar Fire Service and Civil Defence In-Charge Mahfuz Riven said a passenger of a fish-laden pickup - which crashed into a truck from behind at around 1:30 am on the expressway in Hassra area of Sreenagar - died on the spot.



The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.



In another incident, two people Emon and Shubhrat were critically injured when a pick-up collided with a car in the same area of the highway at around 2:30 am.



Being informed, fire Service officials rushed to the scene and rescued the injured and sent them to Sreenagar Upazila Health Complex for treatment, he said, adding that the body of the deceased was handed over to the Hasara Highway Police.



NARAYANGANJ: A man was killed and three others were injured in a road accident in Rupganj Upazila of the district recently.

The deceased was identified as Quddus.



The injured persons are: CNG driver Abul Kalam, and passengers Hamidul and Shah Alam.



Police and local sources said a CNG from Dhaka was heading towards Gauchhia in Rupganj Upazila of the district. On the way, a truck coming from the opposite direction hit the CNG in Kanchan Shinglabo area on the 300 Feet road, which left the four injured.



Of the injured, Quddus was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital in critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries the following day while undergoing treatment.



Bhulta Highway Police Outpost Inspector Mofazzal Haque confirmed the incident.



NATORE: A local leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) was killed and another injured after being run over by a truck on the Natore-Bogura highway in Singra Upazila of the district recently.



The deceased was identified as Ovi Rahman, 19, deputy office secretary of Singra Gol-E-Afroz Government College Unit of the BCL.



The injured person is Milu, 19.



He is currently undergoing treatment at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH).



Quoting locals, Singra PS Inspector Rafiqul Islam said Ovi and his friend Milu were going to Sherkole from Singra Town riding on a motorcycle.



When they reached Ninguin area on the Natore-Bogura highway of the upazila, a goods-carrying truck coming from the opposite direction hit their motorcycle, leaving Ovi dead on the spot and Milu injured.



Being informed, police recovered the body.



Injured Milu was rescued and taken to Singra Upazila Health Complex first, and later, shifted to the RMCH for better treatment, he said.



However, local people apprehended the truck, but its driver and his assistant managed to flee the scene, the police official added.



