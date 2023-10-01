Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 1 October, 2023, 2:00 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

RAW involved in recent terror attacks in Balochistan: Pak Interior Minister

Published : Sunday, 1 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58

islamabad, Sept 30: Interim Interior Minister Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti on Saturday alleged that the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), India's foreign intelligence agency, was involved in the recent terror attacks in Balochistan.

Speaking to the media in Quetta, he claimed: "Those playing the role of a facilitator, whoever is doing this - be it anyone, whatever you may call it - they all are the same for us, all have the same origins, all are being handled from one place, RAW is behind all them."

The minister added, "All incidents that took place before this� they all were unearthed - all major incidents that occurred in Balochistan - and the RAW's involvement has been there behind all those, and the forces that want to destabilise Pakistan."
He did not provide any proof or evidence to back his statements.

Bugti's remarks come a day after a grisly suicide blast targeting a 12th Rabiul Awwal procession in Balochistan's Mastung claimed the lives of 55 people, including a police officer.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far. However, the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), responsible for some of the bloodiest attacks in Pakistan, denied its involvement.

The caretaker government of Balochistan announced three days of mourning in the wake of the attack.

A second bomb attack took place yesterday in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Hangu, which targeted a police station's mosque in the city. Five people were killed, and 12 were injured as the mosque's roof collapsed in the explosion's impact.

Speaking to the media today, Bugti vowed to pursue terrorists to their "dens" and that the policy of appeasement would not "happen anymore".

"What we know is that these appeasement policies adhered to - what we saw in the past two to three years - there is no tolerance for that."

He added that the state knew where the terrorists were operating from and asserted, "We will go to their dens, where they are nurtured and which are their safe havens, and we will go against them."

Noting that at times an attack would be conducted by one organisation and another would claim its responsibility, the interior minister said the recent attacks were being investigated.

"Whether it is Daesh or TTP or anyone else� anyone committing violence under any banner� violence will only be exercised by the state," Bugti said while vowing to hunt terrorists.

Recalling an attack earlier this month that left Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Hafiz Hamdullah injured, the minister stated that the mastermind of that attack was killed later.

He also lamented past occurrences of the state switching to an "appeasement policy" when dealing with terrorist elements.    �DAWN




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Russia may annex more Ukrainian regions: Medvedev
Israel, Saudi moving towards 'framework' for deal: US
RAW involved in recent terror attacks in Balochistan: Pak Interior Minister
Hamas militant killed by Israeli troops in West Bank
Elections in Burkina 'not a priority', junta leader says
Mexico's president slams US aid for Ukraine and sanctions on Venezuela and Cuba
Nagorno-Karabakh empties as Armenia says 100,000 have fled
US-Saudi defence pact tied to Israel deal, Palestinian demands put aside


Latest News
Afghanistan closes embassy in India
Want to take up a challenge of free, fair elections: CEC
US Asst Secy of State Rena Bitter in Dhaka
Missing farmer's body recovered from Natore pond
BCL leaders among nine made accused over attack on Bernicat
Man hacked dead by younger brother in Laxmipur
At least nine killed in Zimbabwe gold mine collapse
Khulna fuel traders go on indefinite strike, supply cut off in 15 districts
Man held with 17-kg hemp in Kurigram
8 killed as tourist bus falls into gorge in India
Most Read News
PM expects Bangladesh will show better performance in WC
Brahmanbaria MP Abdus Sattar passes away
Khaleda Zia has to go to jail again if wants to go abroad, PM to VOA
Anticipation
Forward exchange of Dollar is a good initiative
Invest in girls’ rights to combat gender inequity
National Daughters Day celebrated in Rajbari
Laxmipur-3 MP Shajahan Kamal passes away
President mourns death of MP Abdus Sattar
New York flooded by heavy rains, subway partly paralyzed
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft