RAW involved in recent terror attacks in Balochistan: Pak Interior Minister







Speaking to the media in Quetta, he claimed: "Those playing the role of a facilitator, whoever is doing this - be it anyone, whatever you may call it - they all are the same for us, all have the same origins, all are being handled from one place, RAW is behind all them."



The minister added, "All incidents that took place before this� they all were unearthed - all major incidents that occurred in Balochistan - and the RAW's involvement has been there behind all those, and the forces that want to destabilise Pakistan."



Bugti's remarks come a day after a grisly suicide blast targeting a 12th Rabiul Awwal procession in Balochistan's Mastung claimed the lives of 55 people, including a police officer.



No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far. However, the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), responsible for some of the bloodiest attacks in Pakistan, denied its involvement.



The caretaker government of Balochistan announced three days of mourning in the wake of the attack.



A second bomb attack took place yesterday in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Hangu, which targeted a police station's mosque in the city. Five people were killed, and 12 were injured as the mosque's roof collapsed in the explosion's impact.



Speaking to the media today, Bugti vowed to pursue terrorists to their "dens" and that the policy of appeasement would not "happen anymore".



"What we know is that these appeasement policies adhered to - what we saw in the past two to three years - there is no tolerance for that."



He added that the state knew where the terrorists were operating from and asserted, "We will go to their dens, where they are nurtured and which are their safe havens, and we will go against them."



Noting that at times an attack would be conducted by one organisation and another would claim its responsibility, the interior minister said the recent attacks were being investigated.



"Whether it is Daesh or TTP or anyone else� anyone committing violence under any banner� violence will only be exercised by the state," Bugti said while vowing to hunt terrorists.



Recalling an attack earlier this month that left Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Hafiz Hamdullah injured, the minister stated that the mastermind of that attack was killed later.



He also lamented past occurrences of the state switching to an "appeasement policy" when dealing with terrorist elements. �DAWN



islamabad, Sept 30: Interim Interior Minister Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti on Saturday alleged that the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), India's foreign intelligence agency, was involved in the recent terror attacks in Balochistan.Speaking to the media in Quetta, he claimed: "Those playing the role of a facilitator, whoever is doing this - be it anyone, whatever you may call it - they all are the same for us, all have the same origins, all are being handled from one place, RAW is behind all them."The minister added, "All incidents that took place before this� they all were unearthed - all major incidents that occurred in Balochistan - and the RAW's involvement has been there behind all those, and the forces that want to destabilise Pakistan."He did not provide any proof or evidence to back his statements.Bugti's remarks come a day after a grisly suicide blast targeting a 12th Rabiul Awwal procession in Balochistan's Mastung claimed the lives of 55 people, including a police officer.No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far. However, the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), responsible for some of the bloodiest attacks in Pakistan, denied its involvement.The caretaker government of Balochistan announced three days of mourning in the wake of the attack.A second bomb attack took place yesterday in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Hangu, which targeted a police station's mosque in the city. Five people were killed, and 12 were injured as the mosque's roof collapsed in the explosion's impact.Speaking to the media today, Bugti vowed to pursue terrorists to their "dens" and that the policy of appeasement would not "happen anymore"."What we know is that these appeasement policies adhered to - what we saw in the past two to three years - there is no tolerance for that."He added that the state knew where the terrorists were operating from and asserted, "We will go to their dens, where they are nurtured and which are their safe havens, and we will go against them."Noting that at times an attack would be conducted by one organisation and another would claim its responsibility, the interior minister said the recent attacks were being investigated."Whether it is Daesh or TTP or anyone else� anyone committing violence under any banner� violence will only be exercised by the state," Bugti said while vowing to hunt terrorists.Recalling an attack earlier this month that left Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Hafiz Hamdullah injured, the minister stated that the mastermind of that attack was killed later.He also lamented past occurrences of the state switching to an "appeasement policy" when dealing with terrorist elements. �DAWN