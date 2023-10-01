Video
Mexico's president slams US aid for Ukraine and sanctions on Venezuela and Cuba

Published : Sunday, 1 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 116

MEXICO CITY, Sept 30: Mexico's president on Friday slammed US aid for Ukraine and economic sanctions on Venezuela, Cuba and other nations as the first of two high-level US-Mexico meetings got underway in Washington.

President Andrés Manuel L�pez Obrador issued a broad criticism of US foreign policy, saying US economic sanctions were forcing people to emigrate from Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua.

The harsh comments came as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Trade Representative Katherine Tai met their Mexican counterparts at the State Department.

None of the officials, including Mexican Foreign Secretary Alicia B�rcena and Secretary of Economy Raquel Buenrostro, addressed or were asked about L�pez Obrador's comments.

Instead they concentrated on expanded trade and economic ties, hailing new cooperation on those fronts, and stressed their commitment to fight the surge of synthetic opioids like fentanyl into the US from Mexico.

"By creating the right incentives and business environments and harnessing our two nations' respective strengths, we have a tremendous opportunity to make North America the most competitive, the most productive, the most dynamic region in the world," Blinken said.

"We're continuing to strengthen, to expand, and diversify supply chains in emerging industries like electric vehicles and semiconductors," he said, noting that the US and Mexico are launching a new initiative to produce semiconductors.

Although Friday's talks focused on commerce issues, Blinken will lead a US delegation to Mexico next week with Attorney General Merrick Garland and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas that will focus on border security and migration.

The State Department said in a statement that Blinken would be meeting L�pez Obrador during the Oct. 4-5 trip.

Experts say economic mismanagement and political repression are largely to blame for the tide of migrants leaving Venezuela and Cuba.

L�pez Obrador said the United States should spend some of the money sent to Ukraine on economic development in Latin America.
"They (the US) don't do anything," he said. "It's more, a lot more, what they authorize for the war in Ukraine than what they give to help with poverty in Latin America and the Caribbean."    �AP




