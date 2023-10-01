Video
Asian Games Men's Hockey

Bangladesh celebrates 4-2 win over Uzbekistan

Published : Sunday, 1 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 134
Sports Reporter

The Bangladesh national hockey team celebrated a 4-2 win over Uzbekistan in the ongoing 19th Asian Games men's hockey in its fourth Pool-A match at Sports Park Stadium in China on Saturday.

Ace striker Ashraful Islam put the team in the hot seat after converting a penalty corner in the 10th minute.

Although the opponent restored the parity with Ruslan Karimov sounded the board for Uzbekistan in the 17th minute.

Arshad Hossain again kept Bangladesh ahead in the 21st minute, while Jonibek Oblokulov levelled the margin, scoring the second goal for Uzbekistan in the 26th minute.

Ashraful Islam scored his second and third goals for Bangladesh, converting a penalty stroke in the 42nd minute, while Amirul Islam sealed the victory by scoring the fourth goal for Bangladesh by converting a penalty corner in the 52nd minute of the match.

Earlier, the boys in red and green outfits suffered a 2-7 defeat to defending champions Japan in the first match.

But they conceded a 2-5 goal defeat to Pakistan in the second match where they could not maintain superiority despite taking an early lead.

The boys returned in the third match with a 7-3 win over Singapore.

Now, Bangladesh will play its last group match against India on Monday at the same venue.



