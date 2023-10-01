North Korean sets weightlifting world record after four-year absence







Competing in the women's 49kg class, the 140cm tall (4ft 7in) pocket-rocket secured gold on her second attempt in the clean and jerk at 122kg.



She then drew gasps from the packed crowd as she raised the bar to 124kg, four kilos greater than had ever been lifted in that discipline before this competition.

She hoisted it aloft to set a new total of 216kg, then leapt for joy, before bursting into tears as she was hugged by her coaches.



It was the 25-year-old's second consecutive Asian Games gold, having taken the now-defunct 48kg category in Jakarta five years ago.



China's world champion Jiang Huihua, who held the previous world record at 215kg, won silver and said she was "surprised" at Ri's success after such a long absence.



"Ri is very impressive," Jiang said after taking the silver medal on 213kg. "Back in 2019 I could see she was already making a lot of improvements.



"But the result today, yes, I was surprised."



There were more tears on the podium as Ri saluted the raising of the North Korean flag -- in contravention of a World Anti-Doping Agency edict.



"I feel very happy about breaking the world record and when I see my national flag flying I feel very excited to bring this good news to my people," said Ri.



North Korean weightlifters have not taken part in international competition since 2019 because the country's borders were sealed until recently because of Covid.



Ri said that taking part in domestic competitions had kept her sharp.



But to come out in her first event and smash the previous clean and jerk and 49kg combined world records is bound to raise eyebrows.



WADA declared the country's national anti-doping body "non-compliant" in 2021 and slapped it with sanctions that still remain.



North Korea did not take part in the Tokyo Olympics that year, citing the pandemic, and was then barred from the 2022 Beijing Winter Games for skipping Tokyo. �AFP



